Icy conditions led Interstate 84 to be temporarily blocked in both directions after crashes between Boise and Mountain Home Thursday morning.
Idaho State Police's dispatch center confirmed just after 9 a.m. eastbound traffic on the highway was blocked at milepost 69, not far from the Orchard and Mayfield exit. Westbound traffic was halted at milepost 74 near Simco Road, according to dispatch.
The crashes follow a warning from the Idaho State Police on Thursday morning of slick conditions on the interstate.
Police urged drivers to use caution when driving the interstate. There were multiple slide-offs and crashes on the highway between the East Boise port of entry at milepost 66 and Mountain Home, according to the Idaho State Police.
The lanes were blocked temporarily to allow Idaho Transportation Department crews to clear the roadways. Traffic was flowing again in both directions by 10 a.m., according to a state police update.
While the National Weather Service does not predict snow for the Boise area through the rest of the week, daytime temperatures are expected to hover just above freezing through Sunday and drop to the mid-20s at night.