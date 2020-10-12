MERIDIAN — A student doctor from the Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine died Saturday night in a car crash in near Glenns Ferry in Elmore County.
Austin Jenkins was in his second year at ICOM, according to a news release from the college.
A juvenile from Jenkins' car was also killed. The driver, 28-year-old Brittany Jenkins, and two other juvenile passengers were taken to the hospital after a semi crossed the centerline and hit their vehicle, according to Idaho State Police.
Austin Jenkins was a member of ICOM's class of 2023. A commissioned officer in the military, he was involved in the Family Medicine Club and the Latter-day Saints Student Association, according to the release.
“On behalf of the entire Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine community, we are heartbroken at the loss of Austin,” according to a statement from Dr. Tracy J. Farnsworth, ICOM President, included in the release. “Austin was an outstanding young man who touched the lives of many and he will be greatly missed. Please join us in keeping Austin’s family, friends, and all who knew and loved him in your thoughts and prayers.”
Dr. Thomas J. Mohr, the school’s dean and chief academic officer, called it “a tragedy that defies any sense of meaning or understanding.”
“This is a very difficult loss for the ICOM family and we are extremely saddened. We extend our deepest condolences to Austin’s family and friends in this time of intense sadness and grief,” according to his statement in the release.
The release states counseling services have been made available to students, faculty and staff of the school.