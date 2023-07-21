...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/
SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 109 Saturday and up to 105 on Sunday.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Police tape surrounds the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho in Nampa on Thursday. The city announced its plans to assume control of the building last week through a press release, saying that leadership of the center was not in compliance with its lease.
A statewide leader in the Hispanic community would like to see a supportive and productive transition of power regarding the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho being turned over to the city of Nampa.
In an emailed statement on Friday morning, the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs Board Chair Juan Alvarez said, “All of us should support this leadership transition and do everything we can to ensure that the Cultural Center continues to provide valuable service and support to our community.”
Alvarez also emphasized unity, all members of the local community having a voice, and various entities coming together to best help chart the center’s path moving forward.
A complaint filed by the city stated that leadership of the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho was not in compliance with its lease. Terms of the lease included that the organization provide economic opportunities such as job training, community programs for families and people of all ages, and a detailed maintenance budget and records of maintenance activities to the city.
The complaint also stated that the center’s CEO Humberto Fuentes refused to repair the building, work with community leaders and show proper revenue and expense budgets for the center.
In his statement, Alvarez said that the cultural center exists to serve the community and “For 21 years, it has done just that.”
Alvarez pointed to the center being a driver for good, from holding citizenship classes, ‘know your rights’ sessions, holiday celebrations, performances, and more.
He said the goal when the facility opened was to improve the lives of Hispanics through culture, education and economic opportunity.
“We cannot allow differences in opinion to disrupt our community or stifle the gains it has made,” Alvarez said.
He said that people must first think of the community the center serves and “work with city leadership in a transparent and inclusive process to find new management and an operating model that delivers positive results for everyone involved.”
Alvarez said those things are accomplished with an “engaged and vocal community,” and when everyone knows the facts, works together, respects each other’s views and ensures that all voices are heard.
“The best advice I can offer is to engage in the process, united with conviction, compassion, and empathy,” he said. “We must work to overcome differences and proceed with mutual respect instead of allowing disagreements to drive us apart.”
Alvarez pointed to the diversity of the local community, highlighted by various nationalities, races, and ethnic and religious backgrounds.
“And yet, there can be no question that we have much more in common than what separates us,” he said.
At the end of his statement, Alvarez said the top priority should be ensuring that the facility continues to improve the lives of those it serves.
“The Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs is prepared to help create a bright and sustainable future for the Hispanic Cultural Center,” he said. “We want to work with everyone – the city, citizens, the business community, non-profits, patrons, and community leaders – to help achieve an effective transition.”
The Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs works toward “educational, economic, and social equality for Hispanics in Idaho" according to the website icha.idaho.gov. The commission is composed of nine board members, two of which are appointed by the President Pro Tem and two by the Speaker of the House. Five are public members from the Hispanic community and appointed by the Governor.
Alvarez has served on the commission since 2006. He is currently a Deputy Laboratory Director for Management at the Idaho National Laboratory in Idaho Falls.