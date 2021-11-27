CALDWELL — People from around the Treasure Valley flocked to the Indian Creek Plaza Ice Skating Ribbon and Rink for a post-Thanksgiving skate on Friday.
“It’s better than other skating rinks,” said Kyle Cheney, who was visiting with his family, his sister’s family, his brother’s family, and his parents.
“Garret did a great job with it,” Cheney said, referring to the urban renewal program implemented by Garret Nancolas, Caldwell’s mayor of 24 years, that allowed for the creation of the plaza.
The plaza is currently mostly occupied by the ice ribbon, or circular ice skating track, with a fire-pit-adorned lounge area and practice rink area in the middle. The outside of the rink has additional tables, chairs, and fire pits for visitors and onlookers to enjoy. A mix of Christmas and pop music rang out over the plaza on Friday.
The plaza has been offering skating since it opened in 2018, said Jessie Joye, the development manager for Destination Caldwell, a nonprofit organization dedicated to making Caldwell “an even more desirable place to live, do business and visit,” according to its website.
On Friday, Joye was visiting with her husband, Chet Joye, and their daughters, Charlotte and Noelle.
“They’ve been asking to go since it opened,” Joye said.
Kathy Maggs and her children, Mason and Olivia, were lacing up their skates Friday at around noon.
“We’ve only lived here for about three months and we’re excited to experience winter and Caldwell,” Kathy Maggs said. The family lives in Middleton, she said.
It was Mason’s first time on the ice, Maggs said.
“He’s thinking now that we’re here, he might be doing ice hockey,” Maggs said. “So we were like, ‘OK, well, you’re going to have to learn how to ice skate.’”
Mason took to the rink like a natural. Within a half hour of taking his first steps on the ice, he was skating without support from a blue walker or stack of buckets located in the practice rink.
Partway down the ribbon, Becky Marler watched from a side lounge area as her two granddaughters skated. Marler lives in Caldwell, while her granddaughters live in Meridian, she said. They typically visit a few times over the course of the season, including when her out-of-town grandchildren visit, Marler said.
The charm of Caldwell’s downtown is part of the attraction, Marler said.
“(There’s) so many cute shops and places to get refreshments,” she said. “It’s just a fun activity, winter and summer, actually,” she said, though she thinks she has visited more in the winter. “We really enjoy it.”