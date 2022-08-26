BOISE – The Idaho Asset Building Network is urging Idaho’s congressional delegation to support solutions to the housing crisis by approving strong housing investments in the budget for the federal Fiscal Year 2023.
On Thursday, IABN joined other community leaders in a virtual press conference to discuss how housing impacts Idahoans. The network connects Idaho businesses, consumers, leaders and service providers to promote policies that support Idahoans long-term finance security, according to its website.
According to Angelica Moran, representing IABN in the press conference, Idaho has gained 56,000 low-income households since 1990 and less than 15% of rental homes are affordable to those households.
“Now more than ever, it’s super important for our congressional delegation to take action and support policies that will create long term housing solutions in our state,” Moran said in the press conference.
IABN has asked the congressional delegation for an expansion of housing vouchers to include an additional 200,000 households, $100 million for legal assistance to prevent evictions, $3.6 billion for HUDs homeless assistance grant programs, $300 million for competitive tribal housing programs and additional funds to preserve public housing.
Mel Leviton, executive director of the Idaho State Independent Living Council, said housing is always a challenge for those with disabilities or those on a fixed income.
“What’s different about this year is that there are more people in dire circumstances,” Leviton said in the press conference. “We’ve had folks come to our community meeting because they happen to be at a library because that’s where they spend the day to cool off. And they’re living in their cars.”
Leviton has also noted a growing fear of increasing rents in Idaho. And that fear is not unwarranted.
Intermountain Fair Housing Council Executive Director Zoe Ann Olson said the council receives 40 to 50 eviction calls on a daily basis. Olson said it has to send people to hotels because there aren’t enough housing units available for people to live affordably on their income.
“Housing is healthcare,” Olson said. “We need help from our leaders because we have a $1.3 billion surplus in Idaho and on a national level. With the resources that we have right now, it would make a huge difference.”
Rebecca Lemmons, director of community health and wellbeing at Saint Alphonsus, said that in community health needs assessments they have found that housing has been the top concern — surpassing food security, job security and health care access. So, over the past few years when patients are being screened in the emergency department they are asked what their social needs are.
“What we have found is, again, the number one most indicated need and most requested point of assistance for us as a hospital is housing, particularly around rental assistance and assistance with people who have been displaced from their current homes,” Lemmons said in the press conference. “Between 2020 and 2021, we had 677 requests from patients at a hospital for assistance with housing.”
The housing crisis, Lemmons said, is also affecting the workforce shortage. Saint Al’s is deeply in need of nurses.
“We had an orthopedic surgeon decline to come to Saint Al’s because he couldn’t find affordable housing in the area,” Lemmons said in the press conference.
The IABN is scheduled to meet with members of Idaho’s congressional delegation to talk about the importance of housing investments. They encourage Idahoans to reach out to their local lawmakers by email or phone.