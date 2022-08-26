FOR RENT sign

A “For Rent” sign stands in front of a North End Boise property, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE – The Idaho Asset Building Network is urging Idaho’s congressional delegation to support solutions to the housing crisis by approving strong housing investments in the budget for the federal Fiscal Year 2023.

On Thursday, IABN joined other community leaders in a virtual press conference to discuss how housing impacts Idahoans. The network connects Idaho businesses, consumers, leaders and service providers to promote policies that support Idahoans long-term finance security, according to its website.

Zoe Ann Olson

Zoe Ann Olson is the Executive Director at the Intermountain Fair Housing Council.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments