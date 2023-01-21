EAGLE — On Friday morning, The Stuffed Olive’s kitchen was bustling as staff members chopped vegetables, cut bread, and prepped the kitchen for the day’s service. Laughter burst through smiling mouths while hands worked in preparation for the restaurant’s opening at 11:30.
The excitement and commotion will disappear for a few days while the Italian restaurant closes for owner and chef Liz Martin and front of house manager Lindsay Noonan’s wedding. The closure will last from the evening of Jan. 21 until Jan. 24 because the entire staff will be in attendance.
“I would call them a friend before I would call them an employee,” Martin said. “I think it’s important to honor that and I think it’s a very visible recognition of that, to invite them to something that is so intrinsically important in my life.”
Her fiancé couldn’t agree more.
“I wouldn’t want to have it any other way,” Noonan said.
The love Martin and Noonan have for everyone is infectious, spreading through the kitchen and forming strong bonds of friendship between staff members.
Jaden Coxe, a server, started working with the pair in July 2020. He’s worked at several restaurants, but none have the “symbiosis” that The Stuffed Olive has. Coxe initially thought that Martin and Noonan were already married.
“If you know the two of them you can just kind of see it,” Coxe said. “Nothing ever seems to get in between their progress. They can mutually work through any issue.”
The restaurant staff helped Martin plan the proposal: a scavenger hunt that began with a semi-formal brunch. Utilizing various connections, Martin called in a few favors from local shop owners, involving them in the elaborate scheme.
“I was so excited to help,” server Alexandra Spath said. “It’s beautiful when two people get to join together.”
One of the biggest things that sets The Stuffed Olive apart from other restaurants is how much Martin cares about everyone there, line cook Courtney Merrill said. Not only did Martin immediately ask for Merrill’s pronouns, she also provides health care for the staff.
“I’d take a bullet for them,” Martin said.
That care and adoration is something that led Martin to the restaurant business, even though she never attended culinary school. She studied philosophy and economics in college and worked in marketing in Michigan after graduating.
Martin came by the restaurant business on accident, simply looking for something opposite of her office job and was immediately hooked.
“There’s a very textile moment that happens when you watch something that you have cooked get set in front of someone who’s having a really bad day,” Martin said. “You watch their entire world fall completely away and you know that you contributed to helping their day get a little bit better.”
When Martin realized that was something her food could do, she became consumed with the restaurant business.
“I became passionately obsessed with food,” she said. “It’s the only medium that I know of, in which I could say something that was universally understood by people.”
So Martin worked two or three jobs every year, trying to soak up all the talent and knowledge she could.
“The natural inclination was for me to want to have a restaurant,” she said. “It’s my dream to make food that you want to eat.”
So when the opportunity came to own The Stuffed Olive, Martin booked a flight and spent three days at the establishment. The move to Idaho made sense for Martin, since her parents had moved to Boise to be close to her mother’s parents.
At the time, Martin had been dating Noonan for four years. When Martin became obsessed with becoming a chef and owning her own restaurant, Noonan — who studied business management and administration in college — quit her sales job and began working as a host, taking every job she could think of to get experience in the restaurant business.
“To be honest, if she had come to me and said ‘my dream is to be a veterinarian,’ I probably would have gone just as headfirst into running the business of a vet’s office,” Noonan said.
So when Martin decided she wanted to own The Stuffed Olive, Noonan moved to Idaho. Nevermind that she’d never been to the state before, she was committed to helping Martin run the restaurant.
“There’s no way I would do this for anyone else,” she said.
Love drove Noonan to follow Martin to Idaho and love drove Martin to The Stuffed Olive, a restaurant that stood for more than her dream. The local restaurant had been “near and dear” to Martin’s family for a long time.
“My grandfather, at the end of his life, had severe dementia and so he really struggled to dine out. It was very overwhelming for him,” Martin said. “But for whatever reason, he was able, up until the end, to dine at The Stuffed Olive.”
With her grandfather in her memory, Martin took ownership in December 2019. The “quiet” and “cozy” restaurant became a natural interpretation of Martin in January, running for a few months before the pandemic began.
Martin and Lindsay Noonan decided they wanted to get married after Roe v. Wade was overturned.
The two will be married on their eight-year anniversary. They’ve been together longer than they’ve had the legal right to get married — a right that Martin was concerned about being revoked.
“Watching the Supreme Court doing what it was doing, with decisions like Roe versus Wade, I think there was a general consensus — at least in in my circle within kind of the queer community — that we had the ability to do this thing now, but it would be foolish to proceed forward thinking that will remain a possibility,” Martin said.
If that sense of urgency wasn’t real, Noonan said they would have thought about getting married in the summer. But they decided the sooner they were married, the better.
The restaurant will resume normal business hours on Jan. 25, opening at 11:30 a.m. and closing at 8 p.m.