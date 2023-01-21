Support Local Journalism


EAGLE — On Friday morning, The Stuffed Olive’s kitchen was bustling as staff members chopped vegetables, cut bread, and prepped the kitchen for the day’s service. Laughter burst through smiling mouths while hands worked in preparation for the restaurant’s opening at 11:30.

The excitement and commotion will disappear for a few days while the Italian restaurant closes for owner and chef Liz Martin and front of house manager Lindsay Noonan’s wedding. The closure will last from the evening of Jan. 21 until Jan. 24 because the entire staff will be in attendance.

Chef Liz Martin, owner of The Stuffed Olive Italian restaurant in Eagle, does prep work in the kitchen on Friday.
Lindsay Noonan, front of house manager at The Stuffed Olive in Eagle, helps to prep the kitchen for opening on Friday.
Lindsay Noonan is the front of house manager at The Stuffed Olive in Eagle.

