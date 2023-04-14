Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


CALDWELL — As a city, Caldwell has lots to celebrate.

From new construction to community outreach, the city is growing and the efforts of its residents and workers are leading it into the future, Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner said at his second state of the city on Friday afternoon.

Caldwell State of the City

Police officers and members of the Caldwell Police Pipes and Drums wrap up an opening ceremony prior to Mayor Jarom Wagoner delivering the annual State of the City address Friday at the Brickside Event Center. 
Caldwell State of the City

Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner, at left, shakes hands with Caldwell High School teacher Josh Engler while presenting him with the Local Community Hero award during a surprise break in the annual State of the City address Friday.

Recommended for you

Load comments