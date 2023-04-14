CALDWELL — As a city, Caldwell has lots to celebrate.
From new construction to community outreach, the city is growing and the efforts of its residents and workers are leading it into the future, Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner said at his second state of the city on Friday afternoon.
Wagoner marked one year as the city’s mayor in January. He called the past year “a whirlwind” and was thankful to city leadership for the help with his transition.
“I’ve learned many lessons throughout this year as the leader of this great community — the importance of working tirelessly to achieve success, the importance of working together for the betterment of the whole, the importance of having a team around you that you can trust and rely on,” Wagoner said.
The event was held at the Brickside Event Center (711 Cleveland Blvd.) with area students, community members, and leaders present. The Caldwell Police Department’s Pipes and Drums group kicked off the event with music and presenting the colors, followed by a dual Spanish and English invocation from Pastor Israel Rodriguez.
Jose Deleon, director of programs for the Idaho Chamber of Commerce, introduced the mayor, delivering remarks in Spanish and English. Though you do not always remember the content of a conversation, you remember how the person you were talking to made you feel; that was Deleon’s experience first meeting Wagoner.
“He made me feel listened to,” Deleon said. “He made me feel not only listened to, but heard. And then by the end of the conversation, he and I were speaking Spanish. That impressed me a little bit.”
One of the high points of the past year for Wagoner was the beginning of a new outreach program where he, city councilors, and some appointed leaders would host an informal get-together in a specific neighborhood once a month during summer, complete with a food truck.
“We don’t have any set agenda, but rather just an opportunity to talk with those community members, to hear from them and their concerns, and for them to get to know us as city leaders,” Wagoner said.
At last year’s meeting in the Castle Peak neighborhood, leaders heard from residents about an irrigation issue, and were able to bring the information to the public works department to resolve it, he said. The program is expected to continue this summer, he said.
Wagoner also highlighted improvements in morale both for the police department and fire department.
“We have reversed the script on Caldwell being a training ground for other public agencies, and we are now actively hiring and recruiting the best of the best from multiple throughout the valley,” Wagoner said.
New shops, businesses, and residents continue to open in the downtown area, including a more-than 140-unit apartment complex steps from the beloved Indian Creek Plaza that is about to begin leasing, he said. The city is also exploring the path to constructing a garage to accommodate visitors and residents alike, he said.
The mayor also presented two Local Community Hero awards. The first went to R&M Steel for its support and donations to local career and technical education programs, including at Elevate Academy. The second went to Josh Engler, an educator at Caldwell High School in the TRIO Upward Bound program, which mentors students who would be the first in their families to attend college.
Wagoner said it is a “blessing” to call Caldwell home.
“I love Caldwell and I cannot wait to see what the next year will bring,” he said.