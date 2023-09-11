NAMPA — The first thing Victor Miller remembers about Sept. 11, 2001, is how blue the sky was when he arrived at work in the heart of New York City. By day’s end, he had sprinted all the way to Queens, lost four clients, including two friends, and been changed forever.
The morning began by Miller thinking about how beautiful the day was. Miller, now the Ada County Republican Party Central Committee chairman, worked around four miles north of the Twin Towers in New York from 1987 to 2008. The city was “magic,” he told the Idaho Press. “I mean, absolute magic.”
For the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Miller, who now lives in the Treasure Valley, recalled the day when terrorists attacked the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., killing thousands.
Miller was in his office when someone told him a plane had hit one of the towers. He went upstairs to where his boss had a television. He watched as the second plane hit the other tower.
“I immediately knew it was a terrorist attack,” Miller said.
He then went downstairs and told other people on the floor “I think we’re under a terrorist attack and you need to get home and we need to leave”.
“People just couldn’t even wrap their heads around the fact that could even be possible,” Miller said. “I basically was one of the few people who ran out of the building.”
The trains had already been shut down, however, so Miller ran across the 59th Street Bridge to Queens. He could see the buildings burning, the smoke rising.
“It’s just surreal,” he said. “You just don’t even believe you’re in the middle of it.”
Miller went to the house of a driver he knew in Queens. Together, they watched the towers fall on television.
The driver then took him to Port Jefferson on Long Island, where Miller and about a dozen others took the ferry to Bridgeport, Connecticut, less than a 30-minute drive from where he lived in Darien.
Miller’s wife, 3-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter were waiting for him. Later, he drove back to the train station in Connecticut and all the cars were still there. No one had gotten out of Manhattan.
Including some of his friends.
“Two people in particular really always will stick with me,” Miller said. “One woman, Tu-Anh Pham, she had just returned that day from maternity leave. And then another woman named Sara Manley, she had just returned from her honeymoon.”
Manley was upbeat, optimistic and energetic, Miller recalled. Pham was quieter and very bright.
“I’ll never ever forget those days,” he said. “It’s something that, you will never recover from it. Whenever you see the images again, it just brings it all right back.”
The magic of New York City was snatched away, he said, and the “freedom of it and the grandeur of it, it was all just gone overnight.” But the city rebounded quickly. Miller was at the World Series in 2001 where former President George Bush threw out the first pitch.
But seeing the two tallest buildings downtown missing left a wound, he said.
‘A HAUNTING FEELING’
Jim Scibelli also felt like something was off when seeing Ground Zero.
At the time, Scibelli, who now lives in Nampa, worked for AT&T in Ohio and had been called Sept. 12 to help restore telecommunications at the World Trade Center site following the 9/11 attacks. He and a coworker were coming up the George Washington Bridge and could see into lower Manhattan, where lights were shining from the pit with smoke still rising three days later.
“It was pretty disturbing,” Scibelli said. “We came down the West Side Highway and at that time it was blocked off for all traffic except for emergency responders, which we were… It was a pretty somber occasion because … there was no traffic whatsoever.”
Scibelli coughed during the interview. He has a perpetual cough because of 9/11.
Metal debris from the buildings was scattered on the ground, he said. Firemen were still working. Missing people signs were everywhere. Every day when he returned to his vehicle, which was parked in a few different locations near the site of Ground Zero, there was ash on his vehicle from the smoke.
“That was Wall Street. Nobody working down there was a haunting feeling,” he said.
Scibelli also had friends in the New York Fire Department who died. He had known them through the military.
Though he wasn’t there to search through the piles to find people, he still had to deal with the reality on the ground.
“We did microwave links up on the rooftop to try and restore communications … We found body parts, you know, up there,” Scibelli said. “I reached up into a parapet and I pulled a body part out. That was pretty disgusting.”
Scibelli arrived in New York City on Sept. 14. He was on vacation during 9/11 and got a call the next day.
On Sept. 11, he had been sitting at home and watching television while working in the garage. His wife called him after the first plane had hit. He watched the second one hit live on TV.
“(I thought we were) under attack. Being prior military, you put the pieces together pretty quickly,” Scibelli said. “(I felt) somber, sad, angry at the same time.”
As awful as the day was, he felt a “great sense of pride” doing disaster recovery. But like Miller, Scibelli has been changed forever. He has lung problems from his time spent at Ground Zero and a 9/11 insurance card. He takes special medication twice a day. But he has grown from the experience.
“It helped change in the outlook of what really is important,” he said. “You really home in on taking care of people.”