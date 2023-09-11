Support Local Journalism


NAMPA — The first thing Victor Miller remembers about Sept. 11, 2001, is how blue the sky was when he arrived at work in the heart of New York City. By day’s end, he had sprinted all the way to Queens, lost four clients, including two friends, and been changed forever.

The morning began by Miller thinking about how beautiful the day was. Miller, now the Ada County Republican Party Central Committee chairman, worked around four miles north of the Twin Towers in New York from 1987 to 2008. The city was “magic,” he told the Idaho Press. “I mean, absolute magic.”

Victor Miller

Victor Miller points to the twin towers on an old subway map of New York City.
Jim Scibelli03.JPG

Jim Scibelli poses for a photo with various 9/11 memorabilia he has collected over the years since he aided in the recovery efforts at the World Trade Center site in 2001.

