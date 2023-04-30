Franklin "Bus" Hudson

Franklin “Bus” Hudson may be hard of hearing, but he hasn’t lost his sense of humor at age 100.

Originally published April 26 on KTVB.COM.A Tuesday in April may not stand out for a lot of people, but for veteran Franklin “Bus” Hudson, April 25 was pretty momentous because it was his 100th birthday.

“How do I feel? I feel real good,” Hudson said. “Why is everybody here? It’s my 54th birthday, we’re celebrating, can’t you understand?”

