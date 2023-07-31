Kids Killed Doomsday Plot Sentencing

Lori Vallow sits during her sentencing hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse on Monday in St. Anthony, Idaho, Monday, July 31, 2023. Vallow was sentenced to life in prison without parole Monday in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival. The case has included bizarre claims that her son and daughter were zombies and that she was a goddess sent to usher in the Biblical apocalypse. 

 Tony Blakeslee/EastIdahoNews.com via AP, Pool

Idaho mother Lori Vallow was sentenced to life in prison without parole Monday in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival in a case that included bizarre claims that her son and daughter were zombies and that she was a goddess sent to usher in the biblical apocalypse.

Vallow was found guilty in May of killing her two youngest children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, as well as conspiring to kill Tammy Daybell, her fifth husband’s previous wife. Vallow will serve three life sentences one after the other, the judge said.

JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.
Kay and Larry Woodcock, the grandparents of JJ Vallow, embrace each other after Lori Vallow gave her victim impact statement during her sentencing hearing Monday at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony, Idaho.

