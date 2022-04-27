Editor's note: This story contains graphic sexual content.
BOISE — A woman who said she was raped by a former state representative took the stand on Wednesday, but the prosecution’s line of questioning was cut short when she exited the stand mid-testimony.
“(Jane Doe), will you look at me?” asked Ada County Deputy Prosecutor Katelyn Farley. “I can’t,” said Jane Doe, while on the stand.
Farley continued her questions, asking Doe about the night that Aaron von Ehlinger, a former representative for the Idaho House, allegedly took her to his apartment after dinner and raped her. She was a 19-year-old Statehouse intern at the time.
Von Ehlinger has been charged with two felony counts: rape and forcible penetration with a foreign object. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Doe testified that in early March of 2021, von Ehlinger gave her his number, took her out to dinner, and invited her back to his apartment, where she said he enticed her with “cookies.”
Doe began describing how von Ehlinger allegedly tried to insert his finger between her legs as they sat together in his apartment.
However, Doe slowly became more weary and uncomfortable on the stand — as she answered the brief set of questions with long pauses and deep breaths, she could not keep her eyes off von Ehlinger and the jury.
She then abruptly cut Farley off.
“I can’t do this,” she said. Doe immediately stood up, walked down the witness stand and out of the courtroom. Michael Reardon, the presiding judge, immediately called for a recess, and the jury exited.
Farley said to Reardon that the state was going to take some time to see if Doe would come back in the courtroom and finish testifying. The room became silent.
However, Farley later told the judge she doesn’t believe Doe will be back at all — that Doe had left the courthouse altogether and was “not in a state” where she could return. Reardon told the jury that they must disregard Doe’s testimony, because the defense did not get a chance to cross-examine her.
The state rested around 2 p.m. after calling only one more witness — Dr. Laura King, who is an associate professor of criminology at Boise State University, a member of the Western Society of Criminology, The Sexual Assault Kit Initiative. She has presented numerous times at sexual assault research conferences and is considered an Ada County expert witness in sexual assault and sexual violence cases.
King explained to the court that it is normal for a survivor to delay their report. Doe, according to the prosecution’s witnesses, reported the alleged assault to law enforcement nearly two days after it occurred.
This is because someone may feel embarrassed, shameful, or have fear of being blamed, and a survivor may not be able to think rationally due to the result of trauma, King said.
During a sexual assault, she said, survivors may fight, flight, or freeze — if a survivor is in a state of fear, they may not move. They also may resist less and receive fewer injuries if they know the perpetrator due to the fact they may not want to escalate the situation.
“There is no right or wrong way to respond to trauma,” King said.
Other testifiers included Kimberly Blackburn, who is the sergeant at arms for the Idaho House of Representatives. Doe's mother and Kira Hughes, an Idaho State Police forensic lab tech, also testified.
Blackburn said that Doe reported the alleged rape to her when Doe arrived at the Statehouse in a March day in 2021.
“She was anxious. She was fidgeting. She seemed to have trouble starting a conversation,” Blackburn said. She also testified that Doe seemed “afraid.”
"By her demeanor, I knew it was something that was important to her," she said.
Blackburn then reported the conversation to Speaker of the House Scott Bedke, and the police were called.
Monte Iverson and Brandon Joseph, special victims unit detectives with the Boise Police Department, both testified they took Doe to receive a medical exam and sexual assault kit. Samples were taken from her stomach, where von Ehlinger allegedly ejaculated, and from her mouth, because von Ehlinger allegedly forced her to perform oral sex. Samples were also taken from her vagina and outside genital area.
These samples were sent to the Idaho State Police lab, where Hughes said she detected male DNA from the swabs but only had sufficient enough male DNA from Doe’s stomach to send for analysis – which later came back as a match to von Ehlinger.
Doe’s mother said that Doe is strong, independent, and smart. However, after the alleged incident, she changed.
“She is confident — or, was,” Doe’s mother said.
Doe's mother said that the morning after the alleged incident, Doe called her between 6-7 a.m., which was unusual. She then said Doe told her what happened over the phone. Doe’s mother said she seemed afraid, and she was whispering.
“She was scared, she was unsure what to do,” she said.
Because the prosecution rested, the defense — von Ehlinger and his attorney, Jon Cox — now has the opportunity to present its case. The defense will begin calling its subpoenas on Thursday at 9 a.m. Von Ehlinger is expected to testify.