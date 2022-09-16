Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


For the first time since 2019, the Hyde Park Street Fair is back.

Since 1979, the little park fair has been delighting locals, and now for the 42nd time, the fair is ready to host a variety of local vendors for attendees to enjoy. 

Hyde Park Street fair

Evan stands on his stilts and entertains festival visitors at the Hyde Park Street Fair in 2018. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments