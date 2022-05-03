Early voting for the May 17 primary elections began on Monday, and though inclement weather forced the closure of Ada County’s mobile voting site, hundreds still turned out to cast their ballots.
Primaries typically have lower voter turnout than general elections. Almost 83% of Idaho’s voting age population did not vote in the 2020 primary elections compared with 35% that did not vote in the 2020 general election, according to the Secretary of State’s website.
In Ada County, 519 voters visited early voting locations on Monday. The mobile site closed due to weather around 2:30 p.m., but other sites stayed open until 5 p.m., according to the Ada County Clerk's Office.
As of around 4:44 p.m., 176 voters had voted in Canyon County, according to Public Information Officer Joe Decker. Of those, 122 voted at the elections office and another 54 at Celebration Church.
Ada County's voting locations are open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. The locations are Boise City Hall, Meridian City Hall, and the Ada County Elections office on Benjamin Lane in Boise.
Ada County drop box locations can be accessed 24/7 and are located as follows:
- Ada County Elections office
- Boise City Hall
- Meridian City Hall
- Eagle City Hall
- Kuna City Hall
- Star City Hall
There are also several mobile voting centers located at high-traffic areas throughout the county. There, voters can print a ballot on demand. Mobile voting centers are also open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. A full list of locations can be found at the Ada County Elections website.
Ada County residents can also vote by mail by completing an online form, or downloading, filling out and returning a paper form to the Ada County Elections office via mail (400 N Benjamin Ln., Ste 100, 83704), fax (208-287-6939), or email elections@adacounty.id.gov). Ballots must be requested at least 11 days before the election.
Residents of Canyon County can cast their votes at Celebration Church in Nampa (2121 Caldwell Blvd.) and the Canyon County Elections Office (1102 E. Chicago St., Caldwell). Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.