Meridian Library Hearing

Members of the public wait in line to enter a meeting room for a Meridian Library hearing at the Ada County Courthouse, Monday, March 20, 2023.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

BOISE — Dozens of people in a line snaked across the first floor of the Ada County Courthouse, preparing to weigh in on whether Ada County should hold an election to dissolve the Meridian Library District.

A group called the Concerned Citizens of Meridian brought a petition to the board in February asking to dissolve the library district. The group has been making itself known in the past year, including by showing up to board meetings and planning a prayer vigil in front of the library director’s house. The Concerned Citizens want to dissolve the library because of materials they deem harmful that are available to minors.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County for the Idaho Press. She previously worked at a newspaper in rural Nebraska. She's from the D.C. area and went to school in Boston, where she graduated with a degree in journalism. In her free time, she loves watching football, spending time with Kyoko and Pickles, exploring and going on road trips with her best friends. She welcomes news tips in English or Spanish.

