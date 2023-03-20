BOISE — Dozens of people in a line snaked across the first floor of the Ada County Courthouse, preparing to weigh in on whether Ada County should hold an election to dissolve the Meridian Library District.
A group called the Concerned Citizens of Meridian brought a petition to the board in February asking to dissolve the library district. The group has been making itself known in the past year, including by showing up to board meetings and planning a prayer vigil in front of the library director’s house. The Concerned Citizens want to dissolve the library because of materials they deem harmful that are available to minors.
Co-founders Mike Hon, Phil Reynolds and Jon Eisfelder showed up to the courthouse about two hours before Monday’s public hearing. Hon and Reynolds declined to comment.
“We’re not talking to you today,” Hon said.
Outside, the American flag sloped over its flag pole, framed by the cloudy sky. Inside, people started trickling in and then formed long lines to go through security. Many were wearing pins to show support for the Meridian Library District.
“We don’t want to see this go to the ballot,” Library Director Nick Grove said. “We hope that the commissioners hear loud and clear how much our citizens value our library and the services that we provide.”
The meeting will continue on Wednesday at 6 p.m. so people who wanted to testify Monday, but could not, can do so. Approximately 500 people showed up to testify, according to Ada County Communications Manager Elizabeth Duncan. Ada County Commissioners have 10 days following Wednesday's resumption to decide whether they will hold an election to resolve the issue.
If the library district is dissolved, its property and assets will be disposed of.
The group’s dissolution effort coincides with a bill that is moving through the Idaho Legislature that would allow libraries to be sued if they allow minors to check out or be exposed to obscene materials that are “harmful to minors.” House Bill 314 passed the House on Monday on a 40-30 vote.
Grove said they are monitoring the bill.
This has also been a coincidental time for Megan Parker, who just started her master’s in library science. Parker, wearing a gray banned books shirt, started the Meridian Library Alliance with Chelsea Major. The alliance is a grassroots organization to support and promote the library, Major said. They also run a banned books club.
“It’s such a great resource in our community,” Parker said of the library. “It does more than just have books.”
Parker said as a mom, she cares about what her children read and as a Christian, she can’t understand the hate she’s seen. It’s not what Jesus would do, Parker said.
She said she’s studying for her master’s in library science because she’s passionate about helping her community. There’s been a lot of recent bills that would hold librarians liable for the books certain people check out, which she said is disheartening.
“They’re trying to like, put their hands in schools, local libraries, even the universities and censor a lot of information,” Parker said. “That’s just un-American.”
An Eagle man who identified himself only as Tony said he came to lend support to the group hoping to “move governance of the Meridian Library District under the Ada County Commissioners.”
He said ideally, he’d like the library to have more accountability.
“The problem is the current district has not been listening to the citizens’ concerns about obscene material available to kids,” Tony said. “I think it’s fine that it’s in there but it really should be an adult section.”
Visit idahopress.com and read Wednesday’s print edition for a full report from Monday’s hearing.
