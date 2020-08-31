Originally published at KTVB.com on Aug. 31.
MERIDIAN — A group of West Ada School District parents who say they are unhappy with the decision to start the school year with remote learning protested outside of the district headquarters in Meridian Monday morning.
Several hundred people gathered starting at 7 a.m. outside the district office on East Central Drive. The group says they want the school board to change its decision to start school online on Sept. 8, and give parents the option to send their children back to in-person classes instead.
Protesters held signs with slogans including “In School Is Cool,” “Let Parents Decide,” and “Open Schools.” Members of the Eagle High School football team also attended, carrying “Let Us Play” signs.
“Those who attended today’s rally did so respectfully and they’re certainly welcome to voice their opinions,” school district spokeswoman Char Jackson said in a statement.
There was virtually no social distancing among members of the crowd. Some protesters wore masks; many did not.
The board voted last week to begin the school year in the “red” category, meaning that students would not be allowed to return in person for the first week. Board members made the decision after considering the number of coronavirus cases in Ada County as well as the rate of community transmission, which remains high.
The start of the school year had previously been pushed back to Sept. 8 from Aug. 26. The board is scheduled to again review the fall reopening plan Tuesday night.
More from our partners at KTVB:‘I think we have seen every single reaction’: Boise mother and her twin boys give away free flowers to make people’s day