Another 300 Chinook salmon will be released into the Boise River on Wednesday.
The stocking follows last week's initial release of 300 fish — 200 jacks and 100 adults — into the river. Wednesday's release will also feature 200 jacks and 100 adults from the Rapid River Hatchery, which recently met and exceeded the number of fertilized eggs needed to raise the next generation of Chinook, according to an Idaho Fish and Game press release.
Chinook will be stocked at the same four release sites as last week: Barber Park Boat Ramp, West Parkcenter Bridge, Americana Bridge and Glenwood Bridge.
Anglers need a fishing license and salmon permit to hook Chinook in the Boise River. Chinook caught by anglers without a permit must be immediately released.
The daily bag limit is two Chinook, and the possession limit is six. The statewide salmon season limit is 20 before Aug. 10. All Chinook harvested on the Boise River prior to Aug. 10 count toward the statewide season limit.
Fishing for Chinook is allowed 24 hours per day until Aug. 30. Salmon caught in a legal manner must be either released or killed immediately after landing.
Other rules outlined by Fish and Game include:
Any salmon caught on the Boise River should be recorded with river location code 28.
All Chinook salmon (adults and jacks) harvested on the Boise River must be recorded on an angler’s salmon permit.
It is unlawful to take or attempt to take salmon by “snagging.”
A salmon that has been hooked anywhere other than its mouth or jaw must be released.
Only hooks not greater than 5/8 inch between the point and shank may be used when fishing for salmon.
Anglers may use barbed hooks while fishing for Chinook salmon on the Boise River.