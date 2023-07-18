Chinook released into Boise River 2023

Idaho Fish and Game crews release Chinook salmon into the Boise River on July 14. Three-hundred more Chinook will be released into the river on Wednesday.

 Idaho Department of Fish and Game

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Another 300 Chinook salmon will be released into the Boise River on Wednesday. 

The stocking follows last week's initial release of 300 fish — 200 jacks and 100 adults — into the river. Wednesday's release will also feature 200 jacks and 100 adults from the Rapid River Hatchery, which recently met and exceeded the number of fertilized eggs needed to raise the next generation of Chinook, according to an Idaho Fish and Game press release.

Recommended for you

Load comments