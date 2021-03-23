BOISE — Hundreds of people gathered in Boise at the Anne Frank Memorial on Tuesday, holding flowers and printed photos of eight people, including six Asian Americans, who were killed at massage businesses in Atlanta last week.
The vigil, hosted by the Boise Valley chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League, was held to recognize the Asian Americans and Pacific Islander victims of hate crimes, including the victims in Atlanta.
Elena Li, representing Idaho Chinese Organization youth branch, spoke at the vigil, reading anecdotes and quotes from loved ones from each one of the victims in Atlanta.
The victims, who were shot to death on March 16, were Delaina Ashley Yaun, Paul Andre Michels, Xiaojie Tan, Daoyou Feng, Soon Park, Hyun Grant, Suncha Kim and Yong Yue.
"None of those people deserved what happened to them," Li said. "We cannot forget the stories of these eight victims, each of them was a truly good person with so much love to give. Let's remember to honor their lives and their stories."
Between 2019 and 2020, hate crimes against Asians were up 145%, while overall hate crimes dropped 6% in 2020, according to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino.
Cheyon Sheen, a student at Boise State University, spoke through tears at the vigil about her mother and her experiences with racism at work as a nurse. Sheen said her mother receives odd looks and whispers behind her back from patients, complaining about her and asking for a different nurse.
"Discrimination is wrong, whether you are nurse or a small business owner … you shouldn't have to feel or be unwelcome, unwanted, uncomfortable and unsafe," Sheen said, through tears. "You shouldn't have to lose your family and friends because you are an Asian American Pacific Islander."
Tuesday's vigil was the second Boise event to recognize the Asian Americans killed and harmed in hate crimes this year. Wency Suo, a sophomore at Boise High School, organized a Saturday rally and vigil at the Idaho Capitol.
Suo told the Idaho Press that she was enraged after reading about the killings in Atlanta.
"I could see me or my parents or my grandma being one of the victims," she said.
Suo, 16, is Chinese American and said many Asian American immigrant families are fearful of being targeted and stigmatized for their race, especially in areas like Boise where Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders make up only about 1.8% of the population.
Suo recalls being targeted with racism in elementary and middle school in Boise.
"Kids would pull their eyes back when they looked at me," Suo said. "Other people would mock my food because it smelled weird or looked different."
Suo attributes her experiences with racism to students in Idaho not being educated about racism and other cultures.
She said Saturday's vigil and rally was just the beginning of her efforts toward social justice and education around racism.