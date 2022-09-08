CALDWELL — West Nile virus has been confirmed in a Canyon County resident. It is the first human case of West Nile virus this year in the counties served by Southwest District Health.
The news was announced Thursday in a Southwest District Health press release.
West Nile virus is a potentially serious illness that is usually spread to animals and humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. It does not spread from person-to-person, the release said. Most people infected with the virus do not show symptoms, although more severe symptoms may occur, especially in individuals older than 60. People with symptoms may experience fever, headaches, body aches, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, and sometimes swollen lymph glands or a skin rash typically occurring two to 14 days after the bite of an infected mosquito.
“About one in 150 people infected with WNV develop severe illness such as encephalitis (inflammation of the brain), or meningitis (inflammation of the linings of the brain and spinal cord),” Ricky Bowman, program manager for Southwest District Health, said in the release. “These more severe infections are marked by a rapid onset of a high fever, headache, neck stiffness, body aches, disorientation, and tremors, and may require hospitalization."
Measures to lessen the chance of bites from infected mosquitos are underway in Canyon County, the release said.
West Nile virus was first detected in mosquitos in Canyon County on Aug. 18 and again at the end of the month.
The virus has been detected in four other Treasure Valley counties this year: Ada, Elmore, Gem and Payette.
“Surveillance and control measures throughout the county have already been increased in response to several previous West Nile virus positive mosquito samples,“ Jim Lunders, director of the Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District, said in the release.
The more time you spend outdoors, the higher your chances are that you could be bitten by an infected mosquito, the release said. To reduce your risk of contracting West Nile virus, Southwest District Health recommends:
• Avoiding outdoor activities between dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active and feeding;
• Wearing long sleeves, pants, and loose-fitting clothing if you must be outside between dawn and dusk;
• Using insect repellent containing DEET, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, IR3535 or Picaridin (follow manufacturers’ instructions) when outside. In addition, certain products containing permethrin are recommended for use on clothing, shoes, bed nets, and camping gear.
• Removing mosquito breeding sites by draining standing water from flowerpots, buckets, barrels, pool covers, and wading pools. Water held for seven days can produce mosquitoes.
• Avoiding over irrigating your lawns, gardens, and pastures;
• Changing the water in pet dishes and replacing the water in bird baths and watering troughs at least twice weekly;
• Drilling holes in tire swings or old tires so water drains out;
• Vaccinating your horses against West Nile virus
Citizens are encouraged to notify the district at 208-461-8633 if they have a site that is too large to be eliminated so it can be properly treated.
West Nile virus does not usually affect domestic animals, such as dogs and cats, but it can cause severe illness in horses and certain bird species, the release said. There is no human vaccine available but there are vaccines available for horses. People are advised to vaccinate their horses to protect them against West Nile virus.