In recent months, Jennifer Zielinski turned down chances to attend engagements and marches aimed, ostensibly, at preventing child sex trafficking. Idahoans across the state organized those events and reached out to Zielinski, the executive director of the Idaho Anti-Trafficking Coalition, to see if the coalition would participate.
While she appreciated the concern about human trafficking in Idaho, Zielinski couldn’t in good conscience accept the offers. The organizers were using the hashtag #SaveOurChildren to promote their events, and she had concerns.
While it may seem noble, the slogan has been linked to the far-right conspiracy theory network QAnon, which alleges, among other things, that a massive cabal of cannibalistic Satanic pedophiles are conducting nefarious operations against President Donald Trump. QAnon proponents allege there is a hidden elite conducting child sex trafficking operations across the world, and often use the #SaveOurChildren marker when sharing conspiracy theories.
Zielinski didn’t want the Idaho Anti-Trafficking Coalition to be associated with any of it.
“We were very vocal about not being a part of that,” she said.
In some cases she sent education materials to the people who reached out, but the coalition didn’t take part in the events.
What’s frustrating for her, though, is human trafficking does happen in Idaho, and the coalition has been working with an increasing number of victims and survivors. Between July and October 2019, in the Treasure Valley, the coalition worked with 26 people, 21 of whom were identified as victims of human trafficking. Between July and October of this year, the coalition has worked with 176 people. Of those, Zielinski said, 29 self-identified as victims.
Finding the true rate of victimhood is difficult, she said, because victims so often don’t identify. They might be able to recognize sexual assault or domestic violence and report those incidents to the coalition, but they might not understand the totality of their circumstances add up to human trafficking.
“Most minors — a majority of them — consider (the trafficker) their boyfriend,” she said.
There has also been an increase in child sex trafficking since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in Idaho.
“The data is critical because it’s not made up,” she said. “It’s what we have.”
#SaveOurChildren
Not everyone who uses the #SaveOurChildren slogan does so with the intention of spreading misinformation or conspiracy theories. That’s part of the problem — people who want to help human trafficking victims might use the hashtag without knowing its origins or its links to questionable information sources.
Because of that, Zielinski said the coalition is “encouraging people to really vet the information, really do the research.”
The marches and events she heard about in Idaho mirrored similar events across the country this summer and fall, such as those in Salt Lake City; Spokane, Washington; and Michigan. Those events used the hashtag but might not have been directly affiliated with QAnon. Regardless, Zielinski wasn’t comfortable taking part in them.
“A lot of the stories that were coming out of the #SaveOurChildren — they were deemed not to be true,” Zielinski said.
Many of those stories involved sordid accounts of celebrities or prominent politicians raping children or running child sex rings. The stereotype of the rich and powerful leading these operations is one of the more harmful byproducts of the hashtag, Zielinski said, because a trafficker can be anyone. A victim can be anyone, too.
And the operations themselves aren’t usually widespread, expensive and glamorous — they often start with an interaction on a dating app spiraling into an abusive relationship in which the trafficker forces the victim to have sex for money, then collects it.
IN THE TREASURE VALLEY
In the past nine months, according to Zielinski, the calls to the coalition’s crisis hotline have nearly quadrupled. Sex trafficking is happening here, even if it doesn’t look like the scenario #SaveOurChildren often portrays.
As the coalition continues to expand its efforts, it makes sense the number of people they help would increase as well.
The coalition has increased its number of partnerships with community organizations, including with Pathways of Idaho, which operates the Pathways Community Crisis Center in Boise.
“We’re placing one of our case managers at the crisis center as well,” Zielinski said.
The coalition also has memorandums of understanding with the Idaho Youth Ranch, allowing the coalition to house youths at Hays House, which is Boise’s only 24/7 homeless shelter for teens.
Ann Burton, director of Hays House, said there has been an uptick in sex trafficking of children during the pandemic. She said traffickers take advantage of children who are online for school. It happened with a student at Hays House — a trafficker appeared in an online classroom and pretended to be a student, trying to convince a 12-year-old to cut class to attend a party.
It’s a common setup, Burton said. Traffickers will rent an Airbnb then pose as a child to try to lure children to the location.
Right now, there are four girls at Hays House who have survived sex trafficking, Burton said.
“And that number is increasing,” she said. “We have an additional coming next week.”
The youngest survivor of sex trafficking who stayed at Hays House was 10 years old, Burton said; the oldest was 17.
Burton said she felt Idahoans saw trafficking as a big-city or East Coast problem. She thinks people don’t believe trafficking happens in the state.
She attributes the uptick less to an actual increase in trafficking in the Treasure Valley and an increased awareness and education about trafficking and what it looks like. Plus, she said, there has never been a centralized, focused effort to reach trafficking victims in the Treasure Valley. Since there is now a focused effort, people are using it.
There isn’t a set law enforcement task force in Idaho devoted to preventing and investigating human trafficking, Zielinski said. Boise Police Department spokeswoman Haley Williams confirmed the department has one officer who focuses on the topic. Across the state, though, there isn’t a concerted effort by law enforcement to crack down on the problem.
It’s why the Idaho Anti-Trafficking Coalition continues to host trainings to help people better understand trafficking situations and what they may look like from the outside.
“It isn’t just the coalition,” she said. “This is a community effort. … It’s going to take everyone.”