NAMPA — Ski resorts are going to get a heavy dose of snow this weekend in a once-a-year-sized snowstorm.
Bogus Basin and Tamarack Ski Resort are both looking at 30-plus inches of snow from Friday through Monday, with Bogus Basin potentially getting 32 inches of fresh powder and Tamarack seeing up to 40 inches.
"This is the powder banger we've been waiting for!" a press release from Tamarack said.
However, Bogus Basin skiers and snowboarders should expect to run into high winds that will also be scouring the slopes, according to the Bogus Basin weather forecast.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Korri Anderson said this weekend's storm system would bring 1 to 3 feet of snow in the higher elevations and one to three inches of the white stuff in the Treasure and Magic valleys.
"We probably get one a year like that," Anderson said about this weekend's powerful storm and large snow forecast totals. "We have a winter storm watch right now, and that generally means that, right now, travel is difficult to impossible and it's not recommended that you drive through the mountains at this time."
Anderson said the kind of snow the storm would drop would turn "pretty powdery" as the weekend progresses and the temperatures drop.
And there's another cold front and weather system moving into the region on Sunday night that could drop even more fresh powder.
"That's still a long ways out," Anderson said.
But for skiers hoping for a bomber day on the slopes, the chances of this weekend being huge are pretty good.