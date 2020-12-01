NAMPA — Today is Giving Tuesday, an annual tradition on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving when people around the world are encouraged to donate to a good cause.
Locally, Meridian-based Hubble Homes and its trade partners are donating the proceeds of a specially built home’s sale to seven Treasure Valley charities.
The Hubble Hero Home in south Nampa sold for $378,000, all of which will be given to organizations that provide shelter and food for residents in need.
The donation will provide $54,000 to each of the following:
- Boise Rescue Mission Ministries
- The Idaho Foodbank
- Star Foodbank
- Meridian Foodband
- Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho
- St. Vincent de Paul Southwest Idaho
- Salvation Army Nampa Corps
“One of our unifying principles is that we contribute to the communities we do business in,” said Don Hubble, president and founder of Hubble Homes.
Because there was 100% participation from all of the 47 subcontractors and vendors who helped build the home, Hubble Homes was able to give away the full value of the home to charity.
“We’ve done some charitable houses in the past, but we haven’t had the same participation,” Hubble said, theorizing that the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have spurred more generosity.