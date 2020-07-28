NAMPA — Hubble Homes is building a home in south Nampa to benefit six local charities.
The home-building company is holding a kickoff event at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the site of the house, 3636 S. Trail Ridge Ave. in the Southern Ridge community, where charity partners can sign wooden framing beams to be used in the home, according to a press release. COVID-19 precautions will be in place at the event.
The home is expected to be listed for sale before the end of this year. Net proceeds, expected to be more than $200,000, will be split among Boise Rescue Mission Ministries, Idaho Foodbank, Meridian Food Bank, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho, St. Vincent de Paul Southwest Idaho and The Salvation Army.