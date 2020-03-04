BOISE — Boise City Council will be taking a vote on whether or not to remove Fire Chief Dennis Doan from his position, according to a letter from the city's Human Resources Department.
Doan announced his retirement in a press conference on Wednesday, but an hour and a half later he released a letter from Boise's Human Resources Director Kelcey Stewart saying the city will not allow him to. This comes after he was placed on administrative leave by Mayor Lauren McLean Monday.
City spokeswoman Lana Graybeal said the city legally cannot comment on a personnel matter. When asked about the specific process for how a department head could be removed by the mayor, she said it would take city council approval.
"All department directors serve at the pleasure of the mayor with consent and approval from city council," she said.
According to Stewart's letter, Doan, McLean and Stewart met to discuss how Doan would be leaving the city on Monday. He was offered an agreement where he would be given a lump sum upon leaving, which he rejected. Later, he asked to reconsider the separation agreement, which the city also had an opportunity to rescind during that time.
On March 4 before his press conference, Doan met with McLean and Stewart again to discuss an "alternative proposal" where he would retire on May 29 and remain on administrative leave in the interim, the letter said. Doan told Stewart he did not want to be in a separation agreement with the city and would rather retire instead, which McLean said she needed time to consider.
Now, the city has declined his proposal to retire May 29.
"As the Mayor indicated to you, the city wished to honor your contributions over the last 30 years and support your retirement with dignity," Stewart wrote. "Unfortunately, the city feels that resolving your personnel matter in a way that honors your service and that goal is not a viable option."
At his press conference, Doan redirected all questions about his firing to McLean's office and denied any wrongdoing.
"I want to set the record straight that putting me on administrative leave was not because I did anything wrong,” he said. “I was never told I did anything wrong. I never was told anything. I was not disciplined, I didn’t do anything wrong and I was never accused of doing anything wrong.”
After my announcement today that I would retire at the end of May, I received this letter via text. The Mayor is going to ask the Council to fire me in a public meeting rather than let me retire. #boisekind pic.twitter.com/PifABJHw85— Dennis Doan (@FireChiefDoan) March 4, 2020
Doan was one of Bieter’s biggest political supporters during the recent mayoral election. Several political action committees associated with firefighters donated heavily to Bieter’s campaign, including two Boise fire unions and a political action committee funded largely by firefighter unions called Bright Future Boise.
He serves on the Boise school board and said he has no desire to leave the city, but does not know what he will do for work.
“I want to continue to live and work in the city, but there’s only one fire chief job,” Doan said. “I’m very young, and I want to continue to work.”
City Council Member Patrick Bageant declined to comment on the matter Wednesday. He would not confirm whether or not a public vote on Doan's employment would be taken.
"It’s in HR and the Mayor’s Office, and it’s really their job to talk about it," he said.