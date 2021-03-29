BOISE — In December, philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $10 million to the Treasure Valley Family YMCA, the largest donation the organization has ever received, and three months later the nonprofit is looking at ways to spend the money.
The primary target: recovering revenue losses caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, the nonprofit plans to expand its programming, especially in the areas of child development and services for marginalized communities, as well as catch up on deferred maintenance of facilities, said David Duro, president and CEO of Treasure Valley Family YMCA.
The Treasure Valley YMCA lost an estimated $16 million in operating revenue, more than 75% of its $20 million annual budget, since the pandemic hit Idaho, Duro said.
"We've got … a minus 16 and a plus 10, so I'm really glad we have that plus 10," he said. "It sure would be great if we didn't have all the effects of the pandemic, I can tell you that. That was truly such an important gift at such an important time."
The Treasure Valley Family YMCA is among 384 U.S. organizations that received a portion of $4.16 billion in donations from Scott, whose ex-husband is Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The list of recipients spans all 50 U.S. states along with Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. The donations are meant to help community organizations affected by the pandemic, Scott wrote in a blog post.
The Treasure Valley YMCA, which operates four membership facilities and dozens of child development facilities in the area, was the only Idaho organization to receive a donation from Scott. As of December, the local YMCA had not received assistance from the federal Paycheck Protection Program. The nonprofit had applied for a PPP loan and was approved, but it ultimately declined the funds when YMCA officials were unsure if the organization's employment numbers qualified for that round of assistance, the Idaho Statesman reported.
"Without (Scott's) gift … we were looking at some really tough decisions, like closing part of our operation, temporarily or even permanently," Duro said. "This gift is helping us not have to do that, so we do have a big hunk of the gift that is making sure that we don't close anything, that we're able to continue to provide services."
The money has no strings attached, meaning the YMCA could spend it however its task force — made up of board of directors and staff — chooses. Typically, the organization attempts to spend contributions in ways that honor the donor's intent. In this case, the task force decided investing in programs geared toward marginalized communities, "making sure everyone has access to the programs they need," would make Scott "glad that she gave our YMCA dollars," Duro said.
Services for patrons with cognitive differences, such as autism and Down syndrome, will benefit from Scott's donation, Duro said. The THRIVE (Together Helping Realize Inclusive Victories Everyday) program pledges that nobody will be turned away due to an inability to pay, and Scott's donation will ensure "we're able to maintain that pledge," Duro said.
The YMCA director also hopes Scott's generosity will be contagious and more donations will follow.
"People have said, 'Well, how can you need contributions, you just got $10 million?' And the fact of the matter is we do need them," Duro said. "In a normal year if we would've got $10 million out of the blue, we could've made some different decisions, but programs that we earn money on … that's a big source of funds for us to power programs and other financial assistance in other areas. When we don't have that ability to earn revenue we need to replace it with something."