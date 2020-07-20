BOISE — Amid a pandemic, a national outcry over funding for local police departments and a recall effort for Mayor Lauren McLean and City Council Member Lisa Sánchez, the city of Boise is holding a public hearing on its proposed fiscal year 2021 budget Tuesday night.
The hearing will be held at the city’s regularly scheduled council meeting at 6 p.m., with the limited opportunities to testify in person on the third floor of City Hall as well as online over Zoom.
Those interested in watching the hearing or testifying virtually should visit cityofboise.org/virtual-meetings.
McLean’s proposed budget includes no increase to the city’s property tax rate, but does have a 1.8% increase from new construction and annexations. The overall budget is roughly $34 million less than last year’s proposed budget.
Residents are encouraged to sign up to testify in advance and will receive an email invitation to join the meeting. A moderator will let you know when it is your turn to testify and you will be given three minutes.
If you are unable to sign up in advance, you can still join the meeting virtually at the link provided. Anyone who wishes to testify will be invited to raise their hand through the Zoom platform to be acknowledged and permitted to speak. This opportunity will be presented after all testimony has been heard from those that have signed up in advance.
To testify in person, a reduced number of people will be allowed inside city council chambers at any given time during the meeting. If the room reaches capacity, members of the public will be asked to wait outside and will be called in to testify individually. Members of the public who provide testimony in-person will be asked to leave council chambers after they have provided their testimony so that others may come into the room to provide testimony.
The exact number of spots available to testify in person was not included in the city’s press release about the hearing.
Entrance into City Hall for this meeting will be through the Main Street doors and will be first-come, first-served. Residents who want to provide testimony in-person will sign up when arriving at City Hall. Each person will be given three minutes to testify — the same amount of time given to those who testify virtually. Members of the public are asked to wear face coverings when coming inside the building.
Members of the public who have additional questions or concerns about the upcoming budget hearing can contact 208-608-7002.