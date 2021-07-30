BOISE — Idaho could fund a billion dollars worth of upgrades to deteriorating local sewer and drinking water systems across the state. It could extend broadband connectivity everywhere. It could support nursing homes, behavioral health care, senior meals, public health or child care. It could pour millions into aiding hard-hit renters facing eviction after the pandemic and homeowners behind on their mortgages.
All those things are options under the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, and state lawmakers held their first meeting this week to begin examining how to approach the spending.
“This is a very important discussion this morning,” House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, said as the meeting opened Thursday. “The state is in receipt of an unprecedented amount of money, and we want to make sure that is invested in a way that pays dividends down the road.”
The biggest single chunk of the aid that lawmakers will oversee is the State Fiscal Recovery Fund, which comes to $1.1 billion; it must be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024, and spent by 2026.
It can be spent on projects falling into four categories: Mitigation of the impacts of the pandemic, including on health care, education, individuals and businesses; additional pay for essential workers who interact with the public; and water, sewer or broadband infrastructure. The fourth category, to make up state fiscal shortfalls, doesn’t apply to Idaho, which has a big state budget surplus.
Lawmakers have broad discretion within the allowed categories, including picking and choosing among them to allocate the funds; they don't have to hit all the categories.
Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, advocated for a major investment in water and sewer infrastructure across the state. “In rural Idaho especially, there is an extremely high need for the funds,” he said. Especially for small, rural communities, costs to replace wastewater or drinking water systems are so high that many haven’t even begun, he said.
“I think we’re moving to a critical place in Idaho where that’s going to come home to roost,” Anthon declared “And this ARPA funding, I believe, provides a really, really unique opportunity to deal with a lot of the water and wastewater needs.”
Rather than revolving loans, which is how the state normally helps with those projects, he said, lawmakers should consider “straightforward grants.”
“Because even in the infrastructure loan programs, in some of the smaller communities, you could be doubling sewer rates or doubling water rates when those town have to take on multimillion-dollar debt,” Anthon said. “That’s going to become a problem in the future for us. So I’m in favor of being generous.”
Plus, he said, it’d boost the economy in rural Idaho, allowing expansion of industries like food processing that now can’t expand due to lack of wastewater treatment options.
“Those are great points, senator,” Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, told Anthon.
Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, cautioned against paying the full bills for communities that haven’t “stepped up” to fund infrastructure, without also helping pay off some of the costs for those that have. “We have to make sure that those communities that have stepped up, that are paying for it, aren’t having to pay for it twice, so to speak,” he said.
Bedke spoke out for investing in aquifer recharge projects around the state, saying, “Most every city is drawing from an aquifer to drink,” and many of those aquifers are being depleted. That poses big future issues for communities across the state, he said.
Currently, federal guidance doesn’t allow the ARPA water infrastructure funds to be spent for dams or broad aquifer recharge projects, but Gov. Brad Little has submitted comments to the federal government supporting including those, and new guidance is due in September based on comments received.
Said Bedke, "We have a rare opportunity here to fix stuff."
Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, said she’s already been receiving numerous inquiries from local government entities in her district asking how they can apply for funds for critical needs in their communities. Various portions of ARPA provide funds for services ranging from domestic violence and child abuse prevention to child care stabilization, homeowner assistance, small business support, homeless children and youth, emergency management, mental health and substance abuse treatment, and much more.
All told, Idaho is set to receive more than $5.6 billion from ARPA, including payments directly to individual taxpayers, local governments, companies, universities and more that flows outside the legislative or state government process. Lawmakers have the option to appropriate about $2.6 billion, including the $1.1 billion State Fiscal Recovery Fund along with more than 50 other specific programs.
This year, the Legislature appropriated $780.4 million in ARPA funds, with the largest chunks of that comprising $396 million in direct funding to public schools; $78 million for home and community services provided under Medicaid; and $70 million for child care stabilization grants. Lawmakers opted to delay decisions on the rest for more study, including funds that wouldn’t have been used until future years.
There’s $152 million available for Idaho to allocate for emergency rental assistance; this year’s Legislature didn’t act on any of that, because it had just approved $175 million in emergency rental assistance from the previous congressional COVID aid package. That money is just now starting to be spent across the state.
Just one ARPA expenditure this year was requested by state agencies and approved by the Legislature’s joint budget committee, but then rejected by the full House after passing the Senate. That was for $40.3 million in voluntary COVID-19 testing in Idaho’s K-12 public and private schools.
That bill, SB 1210, had passed the Senate 26-3 before the House killed it, 41-28. Opponents decried school COVID-19 testing as unneeded, and one, Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, claimed falsely that children can’t carry the COVID-19 virus. Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, said she thought testing would keep more kids out of school, though the program was designed to allow schools to fully reopen, and end lengthy quarantines for kids who are exposed to the virus.
Lawmakers this year were vociferous in noting that they wanted input in all future spending of federal COVID-19 aid, after Little allocated $1.25 billion in CARES Act funds that arrived when the Legislature wasn’t in session; he convened a committee of lawmakers, local and state government officials and business representatives to advise him on spending the funds, but lawmakers said that wasn’t enough.
“We want to be more involved in that process,” Winder said, and he said Little “heard our rhetoric” on that point. Winder and Bedke said Little invited them to meet with him on Friday to discuss the ARPA funds.
“He’s reaching out. I think that’s a good first step,” Winder said.
He noted that lawmakers normally don’t see the governor’s spending and budget priorities for the next year until the State of the State Address that opens the legislative session in January. This year, “We need to know those things sooner,” he said, so the two branches of state government aren’t working at cross purposes on the federal aid.
The Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee has two interim meetings scheduled before January, and also will be deeply involved in the decisions, Bedke and Winder said; in addition, the two said they’re looking at bringing in germane committee members to review spending proposals that relate to their topic areas.
Bedke said if a proposal was made to the Resources committees in January, for example, “I think you will have wasted some time at least educating members of those committees as to what is possible, what the bookends are. This is something we can discuss.”
He also appealed to state agencies to share information on needs and priorities they’re seeing in the state.
“I think there’s a lot of work to be done between now and January,” Bedke said.
The “Expenditure of ARPA Funds” interim committee, which is co-chaired by Bedke and Winder and includes members of leadership from both parties along with the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee co-chairs, will definitely meet again, Bedke and Winder said, though the next meeting date hasn’t yet been set.
Said Bedke, “There are a lot of policy decisions to be made here.”