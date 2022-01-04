Taylor Swift once sang about leaving Christmas lights up until January, and for those who are now looking to get rid of their trees, the cities of Nampa, Boise and Meridian have options.
Boise can pick up trees as part of the regular compost service, according to the city of Boise. Trees should be cut into 4-foot sections and placed in the compost cart or next to the bin.
The city of Meridian is doing curbside tree collection through Jan. 7. The trees must be real, have no lights, ornaments, or decorations and be placed near the trash cart on residents’ regularly scheduled pickup day. If a tree is over 6 feet, it has to be cut into sections less than 4 feet long. All trees are composted.
Meridianites can also take their Christmas trees to the Meridian Transfer Station. The same requirements, such as no decorations, apply.
Nampa residents can drop off their Christmas trees at Kohlerlawn Cemetery, Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. This drop-off is only through Jan. 15, and trees must be free of stands, lights, ornaments, tinsel and other objects, according to a news release.
The trees will be “mulched and used throughout Nampa on walking paths and in tree wells,” the release said.
