Chinese New Year performance

This 2019 photo shows a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration performance. The Idaho Chinese Organization and the Idaho State Museum are partnering to celebrate the new year together on Jan. 21. 

 Submitted photo/Jingsong Ye

The Chinese New Year is coming up this Sunday. Here’s how Idahoans can help celebrate in the Treasure Valley.

This holiday is important within Chinese culture, and over 1 billion people celebrate it worldwide. This year is the year of the rabbit.

This 2019 photo shows a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration performance. Wearing red is traditional when celebrating Chinese New Year. 
Chinese New Year's Day parade

A Chinese New Year’s Day parade headed south on Seventh Street in downtown Boise in this undated photo. The state Capitol is under construction in the background. A crowd of citizens watches the procession from the street curb.
Old Chinese building

The Chinese Odd Fellows Building, located on the corner of Capitol Boulevard and Front Street. The building, which still stands today, is one of the last surviving remnants of what was once a sizable Chinatown in downtown Boise.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

