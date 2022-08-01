Support Local Journalism


Spring in Boise this year was cool and rainy, leaving the valley greener than normal in the summer.

Though spring rains helped delay the danger somewhat, the wet spring meant more grass grew. And as summer temperatures have risen, that grass is now all dried out and can act as fuel. Now, the area is in an ‘extreme’ fire danger category.

Firefighters respond to a brush fire in the hills northeast of Eagle in October of last year. Despite a cool, rainy spring this year, the danger of wildfire in the foothills and mountains surrounding the Treasure Valley is extreme.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

