The Ada County Sheriff’s Office received 49 crash reports after overnight snowfall coated the roads during Tuesday’s morning commute. The Highway District and Idaho Transportation Department are prepared for more snow still to come this season.

Originally published Feb. 14 on KTVB.COM.

Overnight snowfall coated roads across the Treasure Valley, turning them into a skating rink of sorts during Tuesday’s morning commute.

