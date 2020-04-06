BOISE — On March 23, with a single signature, Gov. Brad Little suspended 125 administrative rules governing state agencies in an effort to expedite the state’s response to the novel coronavirus. Many of those rules regulate the health care industry, but not all of them — some govern how the Idaho Department of Correction and the Idaho State Police operate.
For instance, the Idaho Department of Correction could, in the event of a staffing shortage due to COVID-19, hire officers and put them to work before they’ve completed training through the Peace Officers Standards and Training academy. POST certification is required for all law enforcement officers before working, as well as correctional officers and probation and parole officers throughout the state.
“A temporary exception (to the rule) would allow the department, in the event of staff shortages due to COVID-19, to hire, train, and place staff in service prior to completing POST,” department spokesman Jeff Ray wrote in an email to the Idaho Press. “Those staff would complete POST at the earliest opportunity.”
According to Ray, the department has not yet used the rule suspension.
The governor also waived rules controlling how probation and parole officers do their jobs. Normally, officers respond to probationers and parolees’ actions based on a department matrix — responses might include the use of discretionary jail time or a recommendation of a violation of parole. The rule suspension gave officers more discretion in how they handle situations.
“In our response to COVID-19, the Probation and Parole Division has prioritized high-risk persons as our priority,” according to Ray. “It also gives probation and parole officers increased flexibility in how they respond to events and circumstances involving those under probation or parole supervision. For example, a person under probation or parole who would normally have to report to an office for a face-to-face visit, will now receive a phone or video call with his/her officer. For issues that arise, the officer has more flexibility in how they respond vs. relying on the response matrix, which may not work under the existing social isolation and stay at home orders.”
Another rule mandates officers conduct in-person interviews with parolees and probationers to complete the LSI-R evaluation, designed to measure a person’s likelihood of committing another crime. Little waived that rule as well, which means officers can conduct the assessment via a phone or video call, and “the timelines are not as rigid either right now,” according to Ray.
“The normal day-to-day way of doing business has definitely changed,” Ray wrote. “We are still open, but we are doing our best to allow those under our supervision to be able to socially distance and feel safe as well. Curbside supervision is a good way to describe it. Emphasis on staying connected without being close (literally).”
The governor also waived rules laying out how Idaho State Police troopers conduct inspections on trucks carrying goods throughout the state. If the trucks are carrying essential goods, their drivers are exempt from requirements specifying how many hours of service they may work, according to Lt. Shawn Staley of the Idaho State Police. That action on Little’s part mirrors action from the federal government.
Troopers will also change how they conduct inspections on trucks, Staley said. Normally, troopers make note of a litany of violations when they inspect trucks, but for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis, they will place their emphasis on safety concerns.
“We’re basically operating on a … more reactive basis right now, we’re not stopping everything that we normally would to do an inspection,” Staley said. “We’re worried about the more egregious things that are more hazardous.”
The Idaho State Police also oversees certain alcohol sales. Normally, under most circumstances, a distributor or wholesaler of beer or wine cannot retrieve the alcohol from a customer. Little waived that rule.
“Thousands of dollars of beer and wine have been sold in anticipation for special events across Idaho,” Idaho State Police spokeswoman Tecia Ferguson wrote to the Idaho Press. “Some, if not all, have been canceled.”
The suspension of the rule now means distributors and wholesalers can take the alcohol back, give a refund or a credit, and re-distribute it, according to Ferguson.