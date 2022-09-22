Biden Student Loans

President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt forgiveness in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in August. 

 AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Sept. 21 on KTVB.COM.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed on with more than 20 governors to send a letter to President Joe Biden in regard to the Biden administration’s student loan debt forgiveness plan.

Recommended for you

Load comments