Lisa Sanchez mug

Lisa Sanchez

 BRIAN MYRICK/Idaho Press

There’s been a lot of talk in Boise over the past month about former City Councilmember Lisa Sánchez. Sánchez, who inadvertently vacated her seat by moving out of her district, has hired a former U.S. attorney to ask for her seat back. She did not immediately respond to a question about if she will run again in November.

Last week, multiple outlets including the Idaho Press, reported on her campaign spending in 2022. Sánchez spent over $14,000 in a non-election year, over a quarter of it on food. None of the other Boise city councilmembers spent more than $3,400. She also appeared to have mislabeled over $200 of that spending.

