There’s been a lot of talk in Boise over the past month about former City Councilmember Lisa Sánchez. Sánchez, who inadvertently vacated her seat by moving out of her district, has hired a former U.S. attorney to ask for her seat back. She did not immediately respond to a question about if she will run again in November.
Last week, multiple outlets including the Idaho Press, reported on her campaign spending in 2022. Sánchez spent over $14,000 in a non-election year, over a quarter of it on food. None of the other Boise city councilmembers spent more than $3,400. She also appeared to have mislabeled over $200 of that spending.
“The expenditures made in 2022 were in compliance with these guidelines,” Sánchez wrote. “As the only renter serving on the Boise City Council, I am beyond grateful to my campaign donors for ensuring that I have the necessary resources to be an effective public servant.”
But who is Lisa Sánchez? What was her tenure on city council like before all of the news this year?
Pre-council
Sánchez was born in April 1971, according to her Twitter account. She grew up in Burley, almost 40 miles east of Twin Falls, and her mother and grandmother would make tamales during the fall holidays, according to the Idaho Statesman.
“I remember the delicious food, but for me that was secondary,” Sánchez told the Statesman in 2017. “What I liked was the people and everyone getting together and having fun.”
She has said she chose not to have children for fear of “their abuse and murder by white people.”
She attended Boise State University from 1989 to 2007, according to her LinkedIn profile. After she became student body president, she had to give up her resident assistant job, which paid for room and board, as previously reported. She left school and went back to finish her undergraduate degree in 2007.
Early council years
Sánchez first ran for city council in 2017 and won. Her first few years on the city council were pretty quiet. For example, she didn’t endorse either Dave Bieter or Lauren McLean in 2019’s mayoral election.
In 2018, she voted against another council member’s housing project, criticizing a $280,000 condo as unaffordable.
The next year Sánchez spoke out more about housing. In June, she was quoted in BoiseDev about her support for accessory dwelling units. Sánchez also proposed a rental application fee ordinance that passed in December. The ordinance capped application fees at $30 and said landlords can only advertise and take applications for units that will be available in a reasonable time period, as reported at the time.
“I would just like to commend City Councilmember Sánchez on her really hard work,” City Councilmember Holli Woodings told the Idaho Press at the time. “It’s been wonderful seeing this process and seeing all of the folks she has brought into the fold when developing this ordinance.”
Recent years
In 2020, Sánchez began to have reported controversies. During one of the earliest city council meetings, Sánchez and Woodings sparred over leadership roles, BoiseDev reported at the time.
Woodings had been nominated as the council president pro tem. Before voting, Sánchez spoke for a bit and asked an unexpected question.
“Before I cast my vote, I would humbly ask that in 2021, would councilmember Woodings, would she nominate me to be council president pro tem, and would she mentor me in 2020 to take on that role?” Sánchez said, according to BoiseDev. Scattered laughter and silence followed.
According to BoiseDev, Woodings said she felt put on the spot and uncomfortable. Sánchez asked Woodings if she wanted her to vote yes and Woodings said “whatever you choose.” After the meeting, both Woodings and Sánchez said they did not know or did not believe, respectfully, that Sánchez was soliciting something of value in exchange for a vote, which is illegal.
In May, Sánchez asked people to avoid a Black Lives Matter protest.
“There are nefarious forces who want to destroy our just mission, and who are working to exploit these peaceful gatherings. Do not allow your good intentions to be misused,” Sánchez wrote on Instagram. “Please stay home. Please respect that COVID-19 still exists and we risk infecting each other by participating in large gatherings.”
Another activist and Sánchez had said the protest was not organized locally or centered on Black voices, the Statesman reported at the time. A Samoan man who helped organize the rally told the Statesman that wasn’t true.
On June 4, Sánchez posted on Facebook about a man, Michael Wallace, who was arrested at a protest for allegedly firing his gun into the ground.
Sánchez’s Facebook post reads, in part: “To the parents (if they exist) of the white man, Michael D. Wallace, I want to congratulate you on successfully having your son arrested, safely taken into custody by the Boise Police Department, and having him successfully bonded out of jail and home safe (not so sure if your son is of sound mind). You and your son won The Race Lottery! Many Black and Brown families do not enjoy the same experience. … Michael didn’t accidentally bring a loaded gun that was easily discharged in a public place. He did that on purpose and he did it knowing that he could. He tested the boundaries of his white supremacy and privilege, and now he knows what his community will allow him to do — live through the night when he was the one who could have killed innocent people.”
An attorney with the case filed a petition asking the judge to appoint another prosecutor because of what he called “conflict with a Boise City elected official.” A city spokesman said at the time the case was transferred to the Canyon County Prosecutor’s Office because of recent public comments.
In July, a group planned to file recall petitions against Sánchez and McLean, the Idaho Press reported at the time.
In 2022, Sánchez proposed a rental late payment fee cap. She said she had personally experienced the issue last year while campaigning. She transposed part of her landlord’s address and ended up with a $90 late fee. She said there weren’t enough protections for tenants. When asked, she said she would be open to meeting with landlords. The city council did not take action on the cap.
And at the end of the year, Sánchez suggested that Boise PD’s white supremacy issue extended beyond a former police officer with white supremacist ties into the city itself.
“My concern is that we scapegoat one department when we may have issues that permeate our entire organization. It’s not one individual,” Sánchez said. “We live in a city that was based on white supremacy … our departments reflect our community.”
Since 2020, she has been running her business, Palote Power Consulting, as well as being a city councilmember and on-camera talent and bilingual voice actor, according to LinkedIn.
“Never for one minute think I take this opportunity for granted,” Sánchez said when she was sworn in last year.