More people are pro-abortion rights in Idaho than are Democrats, according to polling done by the Pew Research Center. While that offers a window of opportunity and campaign point for Democrats ahead of this month's election, Republicans have been focusing on other issues.
At the same time, more women have been registering to vote in the upcoming elections since Roe v. Wade was overturned in June, according to the New York Times.
But women are not a cohesive bloc of voters who agree on everything. Many Republican candidates appear to be emphasizing President Joe Biden's actions or the United States' recent inflation leading up to the Nov. 8 general election, whereas the Democratic Party has campaigned harder on abortion.
“If there's concern that that's an issue that could split, or divide some of the party supporters, or that you might lose some votes on, that might also be a reason to really emphasize these other issues,” Boise State University Political Scientist Jaclyn Kettler said. “In midterm elections, it's often kind of a referendum on the president.”
One Republican candidate for the Idaho Legislature, Benjamin Donovan Chafetz, drew a contrast between abortion and more “kitchen-table” problems like inflation.
“I think there are bigger issues that people are worried about,” Chafetz said. “I think Democrats can campaign on abortion all they want, but I don't think it's a winning issue for them.”
The Kitchen Table
Sen. Mike Crapo stood on a leafy street in a recent campaign ad, holding a milk jug in one hand and a red gas can in the other.
“Thanks to Joe Biden, food, fuel, everything costs too much,” Crapo said.
In a campaign mailer, Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, lists “Pro Life” as just one of 10 issues she has voted for and supported. The list also includes cutting taxes, pro-business and medical freedom, and issues that either reflect prevailing concerns about the economy or are direct opposites to what Biden is working on in Washington.
And Treg Bernt, a Meridian city councilor running for state senate, said he hasn’t done any messaging about abortion in his campaign. Instead, he’s focused on issues like property taxes and education, which he said he heard were top concerns when knocking doors in his city council re-election campaign last year.
Whether Republican candidates emphasize abortion may have to do with the demographic makeup of the district they’re running in, Bernt said.
This dynamic is part of why any spikes in female registration may not be enough to impact many races.
“In Idaho, we don't necessarily have a great number of competitive races,” Kettler said.
For example, in Idaho's District 9, which stretches from Homedale into Washington County, only Republicans filed as candidates for the upcoming election. Only one of the races is contested in District 10, which covers parts of Middleton, Nampa and Star.
The Idaho Republican Party did not respond to a request for comment about its strategy pertaining to abortion ahead of the election for this article.
But for those focusing on kitchen-table issues, there’s no shortage in a tumultuous year marked by the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, labor shortages and the war in Ukraine.
Idaho has the eighth-highest gas prices in the nation and housing affordability in the Treasure Valley continues to remain out of reach for many renters. Interest rate hikes have slowed the market.
And though home prices in Boise have dropped, the rate increases have kept housing unaffordable for many. At the same time, the average rent price in Boise has decreased, but many renters who make less than $27 an hour are likely burdened, the Idaho Press previously reported.
Many are watching closely for signs of a potential upcoming recession. The U.S. economy grew in the third quarter, which is a good sign, though inflation remains high.
“I've heard, knocking doors this past couple of weeks, a handful of people have concerns about fentanyl and how it's destroying communities,” Bernt said. “Because of the feedback that I get from my constituents, that's what I'll be focusing on this next legislative session.”
On the offensive
Dozens of women rallied on June 24 in the rotunda of the Idaho State House, in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned, carrying signs with bloody hangers or messages urging people to vote. Candidates up for election, Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise and Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, stood in front of a podium with a blue “VOTE FOR OUR RIGHTS” sign hanging on the front. The crowd was passionate and energetic, standing in the building where they hope to send more Democrats in January.
In interviews, several Democratic candidates said while campaigning, they’ve heard from their constituents that abortion is a major issue.
“This is one of the top issues from our party, because we see the threats to freedom and our health,” said Lauren Necochea, who is chair of the Idaho Democratic Party. “Voters need to understand just how extreme the Idaho Republican Party is on abortion.”
There are three abortion laws in Idaho: One is a trigger ban which prohibits abortions except in limited cases of rape, incest and to save the life of the mother. One is a Texas-style bill that allows family members to sue doctors who provide abortions. The third bans abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy.
In July, the Idaho Republican Party proposed adding language to its platform to show support for life-of-the-mother abortion exceptions. Delegates rejected the language in a vote and the Republican Party Platform, a guiding document for elected officials, will show support for a complete ban on abortions.
However, that view was extreme even for some anti-abortion activists, who said that “pro-life” includes supporting the life of the woman. And the party’s views have hardened in the last few years. In 2000, the party platform said “We recognize many strong and diverse views within our party membership,” the Idaho Press previously reported.
The Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization changed how parties have approached abortion generally. For 50 years, Republicans had been able to say they were “pro-life,” but now that states get to regulate abortion themselves, many GOP politicians have to navigate legislating such a complicated issue.
“For years this was purely philosophical discussion that has become very real,” Necochea said. “We are working hard to make sure voters understand the gravity of the situation, and the risks to patients' health that are now our reality in Idaho.”
Although saving a mother's life is one of the exceptions included in Idaho's abortion ban, pregnant women have received care later than needed in other states with such an exception, as previously reported.
Women are registering to vote at higher rates, Necochea said. She said it’s a goal for the party to reach out to voters who are pro-choice but not Democrats. Candidates are finding voters while out door-knocking who are open to supporting Democrats because of far-right extremism, she said.
She also hit back against so-called “kitchen table issues.”
“Idaho Democrats are the ones who are fighting for tax policy that's fair to working folks,” Necochea said. “The right to receive abortion care is also a kitchen table economics question. Forced childbirth is very expensive."
Necochea also said she thinks Idaho Democrats can appeal to voters who have seen themselves as pro-life but want to see exceptions or want abortion laws to be less extreme.
“This is no longer a state where it's safe to become pregnant,” she said. “What could be more motivating than that?”
Motivating to vote
There was an uptick in young people and women registering to vote in June and July statewide, according to Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane.
"We can see the effect. We can definitely see it in the numbers. It's just not huge in scale," McGrane said. "It's not going to really change the electorate that much."
One big question when it comes to the election is turnout. In 2018, 29,000 absentee ballots were issued. This election, Ada County has issued 54,000, McGrane said. McGrane said he isn't sure whether this means people have decided to vote absentee or whether there's higher participation and more people will vote on election day as well.
"There's a lot of issues and a lot of conversation nationally that should drive turnout. But at the same time, locally, there's not nearly as active as campaigns," McGrane said. "So the question is, will national issues bring people out?"
Regardless, candidates are reaching out to or planning to reach out to women. Bernt, for example, said next session he wants to have a conversation about the types of resources that can be offered to women who can’t have an abortion.
“I feel like that's really important to help those who may have not wanted to birth a baby, and now they're forced to birth a baby and what that looks like and what type of resources are available to them,” Bernt said.
Long-term, Kettler said it will be interesting to see how abortion continues to play a role in politics and how it affects women’s participation in politics.
But most agree the short-term is interesting as well, including College of Idaho Professor of Political Economy Kerry Hunter.
“In short,” Hunter said at a recent panel, “this midterm election has great implications regarding reproductive rights.”