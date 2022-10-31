Support Local Journalism


More people are pro-abortion rights in Idaho than are Democrats, according to polling done by the Pew Research Center. While that offers a window of opportunity and campaign point for Democrats ahead of this month's election, Republicans have been focusing on other issues.

At the same time, more women have been registering to vote in the upcoming elections since Roe v. Wade was overturned in June, according to the New York Times.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

