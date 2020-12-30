Support Local Journalism


In 2020, Idahoans faced economic turmoil. The pandemic shut down many businesses, leaving employees without work and without a paycheck to make it through the next month's bills. 

Idaho Camera closing

The sign in front of Idaho Camera in Boise, on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2020, announces the closing of a business that has served the Treasure Valley for more than 70 years.

The Idaho Press is working on a story about how the recession has affected our readers, and we want to hear from you.

Were you unemployed this year? Have you had to cut into your savings in order to pay bills? Were you forced to close down your business?

To respond, please email Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe at rsuppe@idahopress.com.

