BOISE — “In 1492, Columbus sailed the ocean blue” is a well-known rhyme many school children memorize to learn about Christopher Columbus, an explorer who put the Americas on the map for Europeans to colonize, but the topic is far more complex than the saying suggests.
Earlier this year, Eagle resident Nate Murphy received a photo from his friend of an assignment about European explorers for fifth graders at a public elementary school in Boise. The famous figures were depicted as wanted criminals, and the students listed crimes they committed. He was so upset by the assignment and how children were being educated about history that he sent photos of the posters to Gov. Brad Little, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, and top officials at the Idaho Department of Education.
Explorers like Columbus, Vasco da Gama, Sir Francis Drake and others are controversial figures in history. Some view them as pioneering men willing to cast off into the great unknown in search of new lands and resources for Europe. Others strongly object to the violence they committed against the indigenous civilizations they encountered as they colonized the Americas to steal its riches for Europe.
Murphy said he opposed the assignment, because he thought having students create posters with this negative of a focus, especially ones that say “Wanted: Dead or Alive," was too political for fifth graders.
“If you look at the pictures, you kind of get a sense of kind of the demonization of these, some could argue, a type of not a founding father, but a step-founding father group of people, and wanting to put these wanted posters up and kill them didn’t seem like something that is warranted in whatever regard they are trying to teach about this subjects,” he said.
Chris Taylor, science, social studies and sustainability supervisor for the Boise School District, said Murphy does not have the whole picture of the assignment. He said students were instructed to create a comic strip from the perspective of the explorers and the wanted posters, with evidence pulled from primary sources of the era to back up what they created.
Taylor said the goal was to both encourage students to use primary sources when they learn about history, but to also consider European colonization from several points of view. He said all the parents of the students were told about the entire assignment and approved of the lesson.
“I think the biggest thing we try to do as educators is we try to give multiple perspectives,” Taylor said. “When you and I went to school we were given one perspective from a textbook, but here we look at views from Native Americans and explorers. The biggest thing we try to do is look at perspectives both from the indigenous people and the Europeans.”
Idaho’s social studies standard guiding teachers on the topic of colonization only requires students to be able to describe the interactions between European colonists and societies in North America. Using this broad standard as a guide, each individual school district statewide decides how it teaches students about this topic.
Taylor said Boise’s School District leaves much of its decisions on how to teach to the standards up to individual instructors.
“We have our state standards and what we do is we try to, using local control, create a curriculum to teach those classes,” he said. “What could you do to meet those standards? Because we have such an experienced staff, we say, ‘Here’s our standards and here are some examples,’ and we try to let our teachers try to meet the needs of our students in that class.”
Last week, the Idaho Legislature’s House Education Committee voted 10-5 to dump all state education content standards, as well as the state’s standards for teacher certification at colleges and universities. This change would not be approved unless the Senate Education Committee votes in agreement; the committee has expressed little interest in moving in that direction, the Idaho Press previously reported.
Idaho is one of 41 states that uses Common Core education standards for English/literacy and math nationwide, but there are no standards for social studies developed under that program. These standards are not curriculum requirements, but a set of objectives for each grade level developed by a consortium of states. Common Core determines what goals students should be meeting in each grade level, but individual teachers and school systems decide how those objectives will be met. It was enacted in Idaho starting in the 2013 school year.
Even though there are not Common Core standards specifically for social studies, the adoption of the standards means there is a new emphasis on nonfiction texts and primary sources for students to examine in all subjects.
Boise State University Professor of Education Sara Fry said the standards have set up a system where students are studying history from a variety of angles using materials from the time period itself, not just a textbook.
“My hope for a quality social studies education is it’s going to develop in kids the interest in being participatory members of our democracy and they’re going to have the skills of doing that well,” she said. “This means a willingness to discuss topics that might make people uncomfortable, instead of avoiding them.”
Murphy said he has his child in private school because he is concerned with how public schools are instructing students. He said teaching the violent acts the explorers committed with these posters does not take into account the entire picture, including the funding source for the expeditions or how indigenous people treated each other.
“You have a group of people from the West coming out, looking at stuff, maybe with a couple of hundred people on a ship, so you have these 100 people stepping onto the land and they don’t know this, but they’re stepping into this other civilization with many thousands,” he said. “I don’t think there was an intent to find a new place and start massacring people. I think there were other intentions and that was one of the byproducts of what they did.”
Fry said history is not only about memorizing a series of facts, names and dates, but thinking about the record of the past and who defines how stories are told. Often, minorities like indigenous people are not able to contribute their side of the story to historical events, she said .
“I think there probably is discomfort from some that fear hearing those previously marginalized voices might dilute the voices or stories of those who have long held power,” she said. “This idea of what it means to be a patriot and to care about maintaining or furthering our idea of democracy includes the ability to dissent and change the narrative.”