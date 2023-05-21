Lori Vallow juror

Tiffany, juror No. 17, was an alternate juror for Lori Vallow’s murder trial in Boise.

Originally published May 17 on KTVB.COM.For five weeks, 18 men and women — 12 jurors and six alternates — listened to horrific testimony in the Lori Vallow trial. A jury found Vallow guilty of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft in the death of her two kids J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and her current husband’s late wife, Tammy Daybell.

Tiffany was juror No. 17. She asked KTVB not to share her last name. She sat just feet away from Vallow every day. Tiffany didn’t know she was an alternate until the very end of the trial, but she talked with KTVB about what it was like to serve on the jury up until that point.

