CALDWELL — In 2016, Caldwell Housing Authority Executive Director Mike Dittenber warned the city council that if the city did not prioritize affordable housing, new residents would largely be living in RVs.
"I was called and admonished, and told, 'how dare I suggest that the city of Caldwell would ever be a place where people would have to resort to live in RVs?'" Dittenber said.
Due to growth and rising housing costs in the area, his prediction wasn’t that far off, Dittenber said during a presentation at a Caldwell City Council Workshop. Now, the housing authority has gotten the green light to begin construction on new RV sites at its property at 223730 Farmway Road.
The housing authority is the largest housing authority in the state and has been in existence for 83 years, Dittenber said. The housing site provides a much-needed source of housing with units at just 65% of market rate, he said.
The housing authority has a goal of adding 372 new housing units in the next 10 years, he said. This includes 172 new units of housing in addition to the 200 planned RV sites, he said.
However, that would still be 35% short of the projected need, he said.
This kind of housing is a huge benefit to the local economy, he said. Farmway Village residents contribute $100 million to the city’s gross domestic product, he said.
“If the housing authority, in conservative terms, contributes $100 million to the local GDP today, what can the housing authority in local GDP do five years from now, 10 years from now, especially if we have additional housing?” Dittenber said.
Multiple properties surrounding the site are being considered industrial development, he said. Those kinds of businesses might appreciate having housing close by for workers, he said.
But there are significant challenges to building such housing, including acquiring the type of permit necessary to build infrastructure and housing incrementally rather than having to complete a development project in one go, he said.
Also at issue is the water available at the site. The site has 850,000 gallons per day of water rights, but is currently only using 100,000 gallons per day, Dittenber said. The water pressure provided by the site's water tower is insufficient for adequate fire protection and does not meet code, he said.
Dittenber said the city can support the authority by funding needed service improvements. In 2014, the city "really threw a rope out there for future development" by building a sewer line to the property. He said he hopes the city will support the authority in building a water line.
REGULAR MEETING ITEMS
The council approved an amendment to its employee handbook to include Juneteenth as a floating holiday, according to the agenda packet for the meeting. City offices will remain open, but if employees want to take the day off, they will receive eight hours of vacation pay. If they work, they will be paid for their normal hours, as well as receiving the vacation pay.
The amendment was approved as a consent agenda item without discussion.
Jerome Mapp, the city's outgoing planning and zoning director for the past three years, was awarded with the Ken Harward Award from the Idaho Association of Cities at the meeting. The award recognizes "exceptional contributions benefitting the State of Idaho and its communities," according to a press release from the association. Mapp has over 50 years of experience in land use planning and policy work, the release said.
Steve Fultz was sworn in as the city’s new planning and zoning director. Fultz worked as the city’s economic development director from 2003 to May 2021, when he began a role as the Director of Development Services at Canyon County, according to his LinkedIn profile.
His last day with the county is Friday, Joe Decker, public information officer for Canyon County, told the Idaho Press.
