BOISE — Riley Boyd has been living out his college experience at Boise State University with all of the usual lectures, hours of homework and new friends, but without an apartment of his own.
Boyd, 22, is in his final year of earning his undergraduate degree in history at BSU and commutes 45 minutes to campus nearly every day from his parents’ house in South Nampa. Both he and his younger brother, a BSU junior, opted to live at home due to the high cost of living on campus or in nearby housing.
“It’s a little expensive for us to commute every day and spend the money on gas, but the gas itself is cheaper than staying there, because everything at BSU is so expensive,” Boyd said. “We had to make that decision to stay at home. Especially with how much growth the area has seen.”
As Boise’s housing crisis worsens, students and families alike are scrambling for affordable places to live. Enrollment at BSU has grown nearly 20% in the last five years, creating unprecedented demand for housing near the school. This has pitted full-time Boiseans seeking to maintain affordable homes in the area against private developers looking to fill the growing need for student housing.
DUPLEX DEBATE
BSU has only 3,500 on-campus beds for its 16,898 undergraduate students, with 2,660 reserved for freshmen. With the bulk of students living off campus, this has put a strain on the housing available in nearby neighborhoods. Seeing a need and a way to make a profit in the increasingly expensive Boise real estate market, developers have been churning out high-occupancy housing for students in recent years.
Ground zero in this dispute is the neighborhood on the southern edge of campus. Primarily made up of small, affordable single-family homes, the area has long been a bastion for students looking to rent a house with several friends, faculty and staff looking for affordable homes to buy and young families seeking entry into the world of homeownership. With housing in such high demand, neighbors are concerned development of student housing will overrun the area.
Since 2015, developers have begun tearing down single-family homes in the area to construct dense duplexes to house students. These projects frequently have four to five bedrooms per side, each with their own bathrooms. Buildings like this, dubbed “stealth dorms” by some residents, have been heavily opposed by neighbors; they say there isn’t a sufficient amount of parking in the area to absorb the additional density and that these types of developments are removing affordable housing options for families.
“A lot of the houses we’ve seen bought and sold in this area have been torn down for (duplexes),” Southeast Neighborhood Association President Erik Berg said. “Even though it’s an affordable house of $200,000 or $250,000, it’s worth more to tear it down and build these duplexes than to leave the house and have a single family or a young professor buy it or live in it. Because you’re effectively making a 10-bedroom apartment out of a duplex, the economic advantage is so high, you just can’t compete.”
On a recent walk through his neighborhood, Berg pointed out several of the duplexes, which are frequently surrounded by cars parked in every spare space. Lincoln Avenue, which runs through campus, has multiple duplexes in a row. Berg said at least one of the traditional houses that remains is owned by a developer who has built several duplexes already.
Between 2008 and 2018, the city approved 10 duplexes with seven or more bedrooms near BSU.
The neighbors’ frustration came to the city council’s attention in 2017. After hearing concerns about the “rogue duplexes” from city staff, the city council put new rules on the projects that required curbs and gutters out front and more open space inside to try to prevent such high occupancy rates.
Berg acknowledged the new requirements help, but he said the new rules don’t do enough to protect the neighborhood because developers are still eyeing the area. In March, neighbors fought against a proposed high-occupancy duplex and single-family home for students on Manitou Avenue. The city council ultimately found the project did not violate code and approved it.
“They’re still building four or five bedrooms per side,” Berg said. “It makes the buildings look nicer, but it doesn’t change the economic problem we’re having here.”
ZONING
Earlier this month, the Boise City Council took another step to further restrict the duplexes by creating special zoning requirements. Staff is working to develop an overlay zone south of campus bounded by Beacon Street to the north, Division Avenue to the east, Garfield Street to the south, and Protest Road and Boise Avenue to the west, which will limit development in this area without impacting the rest of the city.
The zoning requirements say a conditional use permit is needed for duplexes with more than three bedrooms in R-1C or R-2 properties within the overlay area and will prohibit duplexes from being built on lots narrower than 50 feet in the middle of a block or 70 feet on a corner. To get a conditional use permit, projects must go before the council for a public hearing.
“It’s kind of balancing the growing demand for all kinds of housing, including student housing, with maintaining the neighborhood’s character,” said Cody Riddle, Boise’s deputy planning director. “It’s a residential neighborhood, and it’s kind of balancing that to where the burden or demand for housing doesn’t ruin the neighborhood character that is largely still intact.”
‘WE’RE BEHIND’
BSU didn’t use to be a school where students lived.
For years, it was primarily a commuter campus for students living in and around the Treasure Valley. They drove in for class and left to go back home. That started to shift in roughly 2009. The school has since seen rapid demand for on-campus housing and more enrollees from the far-flung corners of Idaho and out of state.
“We’re doing our best to keep up (with growth), but we know we’re behind,” said Randi McDermott, vice president for campus operations.
In the fall of 2008, BSU enrolled 19,667, contrasted with 26,292 students today.
McDermott said the school has been pleasantly surprised with the rapid growth in enrollment, but building on-campus housing is a slow process. The university is nearly out of open space to build in the rapidly growing area, plus BSU is facing similar struggles of high land costs and skyrocketing building costs as other developers.
One solution the university has is to use public-private partnerships to build housing, which BSU did for the construction of the over 600-bed Honors College and Sawtooth Hall in 2017.
In that deal, Tennessee-based Education Realty Trust, Inc., built the dorm on university-owned land. In 50 years, ownership of the structure will revert back to the school. McDermott said the project was so successful, the company has right of first refusal if BSU does a similar project in the future.
Projects like that take time, though. In the meantime, BSU is having to use living spaces designated for upperclassmen to accommodate freshmen. Luke Jones, director of Housing and Residence Life, said students who live on campus, regardless of income level, are shown to do better in their coursework than those who live off campus, so the university wants as many of its students to live in its dorms as possible.
“What we’ve had to do to make that happen is we’ve had to use bed spaces that were originally designed for more sophomore and above students, with kitchens in more of a suite style,” Jones said. “They’re more expensive, and they’re also not ideal for first-year students because they don’t promote the same kind of interactions and community because sophomores already have that built in.”
To prepare for its next housing project to alleviate some of the growing pains, BSU is undergoing a planning effort to determine what type of housing the university has the biggest need for. The market study will examine both on- and off-campus housing. The results will be finalized in the spring, according to the school’s long-range planning staff.
MORE DENSITY, BUT WHERE?
Berg is hoping a lot more housing will be built on BSU’s campus as soon as possible to help preserve single-family homes in his neighborhood. But as a solution to the immediate problem, he said he wouldn’t be opposed to denser off-campus student housing built on more heavily trafficked corridors.
“I agree we have a student-housing issue, and we need to look at creative ways to fix it. But with this manner of doing it you could tear down every house in this area and build (duplexes) on it, and you would probably create the same number of housing units as if you built two dorms,” he said. “Then you have to decide, what’s the better solution, and I think it’s pretty obvious which one would work better.”
Off-campus apartments for students haven’t been without controversy either.
Earlier this fall, residents of a 20-unit, affordably priced apartment complex at the corner of Protest Hill and Boise Avenue were told developers were filing plans to demolish their homes and build a nearly 200-unit student apartment building, according to Boisedev.com. Initial plans filed by St. Louis-based Collegiate Development Group show the proposed project would also have two courtyards, a pool and 267 underground parking spaces.
A hearing at city hall has not been set yet for the project, but neighbors stormed a meeting with developers in mid-October. According to the Idaho Statesman, residents stayed for nearly an hour after the meeting was supposed to conclude to air their complaints. The 20 one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartments currently on the site rent for roughly $750 per month, which is far lower than the average apartment rent in Boise of $1,186, according to RentCafe.com.
In the wake of this meeting and discussions of the duplexes, BSU released a statement saying the university does not make any comment on off-campus housing projects and instead trusts the city to make the right decision.
“For private, off-campus projects, the City of Boise has process and procedure to evaluate the impact on existing neighborhoods, including parking, traffic, noise, etc,” spokeswoman Sherry Squires said in an email. “At this time, Boise State has not endorsed or partnered with any off-campus housing developments.”
A major part of the Bieter administration’s strategy to combat the city’s housing crisis is to encourage the development of as much housing as possible to alleviate demand and bring prices down. City spokesman Mike Journee would not comment specifically on the proposed project at Protest and Boise Avenue, but he said it is important the city considers how much is gained by encouraging density as units age.
“Preserving (affordable) housing is very important,” he said. “You also have to look at, and I’m not saying about (the Protest and Boise project) in particular, but you have to look at the larger picture of how long have those been there, what are their remaining life span and how much more housing are you going to approve by allowing more housing to come along.”
For students like Boyd affected by the housing crunch, more high-density projects both on and off campus are highly desirable.
“I think that the direction of how student housing is going, from a student’s perspective, it’s something that has to continue to grow,” he said. “There are a lot of people that aren’t excited about it, but if BSU wants to continue to grow and keep up with our city, which I think we do, housing has to continue to grow. … We can’t be a commuter campus forever. We have to be a campus that mirrors the city.”