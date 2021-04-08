BOISE — The Idaho House voted unanimously Wednesday to repeal a portion of state law that grants exceptions to the criminal definition of rape when someone is married to the alleged perpetrator.
Senate Bill 1089 will now head to Gov. Brad Little’s desk to be signed into law. The long-standing inconsistency in Idaho’s law is rooted in sexist attitudes that wives are “property” of their husbands, said Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, who drafted the legislation.
“As times change, so do attitudes and values; our laws should reflect those changing values. The unanimous vote speaks loudly that no one should be given a pass to commit a crime based on a relationship for actions that are otherwise criminal,” Wintrow said. “Rape is rape no matter who you are or what relationship you are in.”
Idaho’s exemptions to rape based on marriage were first introduced in 1977, amidst a national push to outlaw exceptions to prosecuting marital rape cases, and current law states that “no person shall be convicted of rape for any act or acts with that person’s spouse,” except under circumstances cited in Idaho Code involving a victim’s inability to physically resist, threats of bodily harm, and inability to resist due to any intoxicating “narcotic or anesthetic substance.”
SB 1089 coincides with Sexual Assault Awareness month and is part of a body of legislation aiming to regulate how Idaho processes, tracks and preserves sexual assault kit evidence and extending civil protection orders to victims of sexual assault.
The bill was carried in the House by Rep. Colin Nash, D-Boise, and passed the Senate in March.
According to a 2019 Associated Press article, by 1993, all 50 U.S. states had legislation criminalizing marital rape, but many still provide exceptions based on victims’ ability to consent, age, relationship, use of force or the nature of penetration.
At the federal level, spousal rape is criminalized across the United States, but only on federal lands.
The National Resource Center on Domestic Violence writes that approximately 10% to 14% of married women have been raped by their husbands in the United States, while approximately one third of women report having “unwanted sex” with their partner.