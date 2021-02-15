BOISE — Despite objections from school districts around the state, the Idaho House voted 45-24 on Monday to eliminate the August election date, when schools hold tax levy elections after setting their annual budgets over the summer.
“This isn’t about the kids,” Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, told the House. “This isn’t about the budgeting. This is about elections.”
“The Secretary of State has pointed out that this time of the year is the best time for the county clerks to clean up those voter rolls, and … give them an opportunity to train,” Barbieri said. He called the bill “important for voter integrity.”
Idaho used to have elections at many times of the year, but more than a decade ago, the Legislature approved sweeping election consolidation, locking in just four dates a year, in November, March, May and August, and handing over administration of all those elections to counties for uniformity.
House Education Chairman Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, spoke out against the bill, saying it’d be a mistake to take “that August date away from schools, specifically because of their budget process. … They do not have the authority to do things without asking the people for an election,” he said. “This is part of the democratic process. I don’t believe there’s that many cases that it really justifies taking that election date away.”
Rep. Randy Armstrong, R-Inkom called the August election date “obscure,” and said, “In order to make it absolutely clear for the people of Idaho, we need to minimize the number of elections so people know when they are.”
Rep. Chris Mathias, D-Boise, spoke against the bill, saying Idaho’s elections are among the best-run in the nation and don’t need fixing.
“They seem to be suggesting that they don’t have enough time to perform basic duties,” he said of the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office, whose elections director Jason Hancock is listed as a co-sponsor of the bill. “In fact, the opposite seems to be true,” Mathias said. “Our elections are great. There’s no fraud. They’re smooth.”
“Without further evidence of substantial stress on the Secretary of State’s Office, I’m not comfortable going back on our word,” Mathias said.
Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, said eliminating the August election would “provide the opportunity to clean our voter rolls. … There’s a primary purpose here of making sure our elections do run with the very most up-to-date information that we can possibly provide.”
Hancock earlier told a House committee that eliminating the August election would provide more time for county clerks and the Secretary of State’s office to do maintenance work on voter registration lists and conduct training. With four election dates each year, “Essentially you’re still doing activities, the clerks are, for the last election,” Hancock told the House State Affairs Committee. “If we can eliminate the August date … it essentially creates a five-week window from July 16 to Aug. 20, and that would be the window in which we could do that work.”
At that same hearing, lawmakers heard from an array of local school district officials who pleaded with them not to pass the bill, saying school districts don’t set their budgets until June, so the August election date is key for asking voters if they want to make up budget shortfalls through override levies or see cuts in their local schools.
Middleton School District Board Chairman Kirk Adams told the committee, “We actually had a greater turnout in August,” than in the district’s March levy election. “For us, in our particular situation, not having the ability to have a levy in August would be devastating,” he said.
Middleton voters approved a two-year, $3 million levy in August, after narrowly rejecting levies proposed in March and May; Adams said the district worked closely with its community to revise and reduce the proposal and to understand what local voters would and wouldn’t support. The district had imposed deep budget cuts after the levy failures that it was mostly able to reverse after the August election.
Rep. Rod Furniss, R-Rigby, said, “I’m in favor of eliminating an election, that’s not the issue. I just think the March or another election would be better than the August election.” He said his local school officials tell them they need the option of the August date. “We should rework it and look at another date,” he said.
The House bill now moves to the Senate; it would need to clear a Senate committee, pass the full Senate and receive the governor’s signature to become law.