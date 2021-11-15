BOISE – The Idaho House voted overwhelmingly on Monday to censure Rep. Priscilla Giddings for “conduct unbecoming” a member of the House and remove her from one of her committee assignments.
Giddings, R-White Bird, who currently is running for lieutenant governor, criticized the process and maintained she did nothing wrong when she posted links to a far-right blog post identifying a 19-year-old legislative intern who accused former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger of rape. Von Ehlinger, 39, a political ally of Giddings, is facing an April trial on two felony charges.
Giddings posted the information, including the photo and personal details of the young woman, on her Facebook page and in an official constituent newsletter. The House Ethics Committee, which voted unanimously in favor of the sanctions after a hearing in August, also cited Giddings, in its formal report to the House, for "repeated lying, half-truths, and total disrespect for the Ethics Committee."
Giddings will lose her seat on the House Commerce & Human Resources committee, which handles employment matters.
"I have given my whole life in a fight for truth," Giddings told the House.
She also detailed her steps leading up to posting links to a “Redoubt News” blog post revealing the young woman’s identity and personal details, saying she checked with a lawyer and officials and determined the von Ehlinger ethics process was public at that point. “The reason I went to that article is it was the only article in the press that shared both sides of the story,” she told the House. “If there’s an opportunity to stand up for due process, I will be the first to do it.”
Numerous House members strongly condemned Giddings’ actions, though 11 debated in her favor on Monday. The final vote was 49-19 in favor of the ethics sanctions, a greater than two-to-one margin.
Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, told the House, "Conduct unbecoming and disrespect, those are two things that are in the eye of the beholder."
Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, "I don't see a crime being committed here." She said this kind of thing could be "worked out by talking, and not have to go into something so severe."
Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Iona, told the House, “I still support this intern, I hope for her success and I pray for her success.” But he also said he agreed with Boyle that it was a matter of “freedom of speech.”
Rep. Gary Marshall, R-Idaho Falls, spoke in favor of adopting the Ethics Committee report, imposing the sanctions. "I express my full support for the committee report and believe that they did the right thing under the circumstances," he said. "I believe the committee acted honorably, honestly and forthrightly and provided many opportunities for justice to be served."
Rep. James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, who like Giddings is a military veteran and military academy graduate, told the House, “The good lady knew better, she’d been taught better, and she made a mistake when she made the decision to dox the 19-year-old intern.”
Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, objected, saying she didn’t believe that was true.
Ruchti said, “While you may not like the characterization, it’s accurate.” He added, "Furthermore, it was just wrong."
"Had somebody done something like this to one of my kids," he said, pausing, "it's wrong. ... We have standards, and we recognize bad behavior. This was bad behavior. It was wrong."
Scott tried repeatedly to question members of the Ethics Committee about the costs of the committee holding its hearing on Giddings; all declined to yield to her questions, which were ruled out of order, as the committee's report was the matter that was before the House.
In a testy series of exchanges with numerous other House members of both parties, Scott charged that the House was "attacking" Giddings and "throwing her under the bus," but was silenced by objections.
Scott told the House she objected to the report saying Giddings showed disrespect for the Ethics Committee.
"This report in itself impugns a member of this body, to accuse a member, of repeatedly lying, half truths, total disrespect," Scott said. "I don’t understand how disrespect, because there's a lot of people in here I don’t respect completely. I don’t understand how disrespect is a problem with ethics. And if we start going down this road I think we’re in great danger. ... We're voting on the merits of a legislator in this body."
"This gal is a military hero. … She’s a real person that we’re attacking today," Scott told the House; Giddings is an Air Force officer with an extensive record as a military pilot.
"There is no attacking. We’re debating the report," said House GOP Caucus Chair Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett.
Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, twice objected to House Speaker Scott Bedke "controlling the debate," first because Bedke was a signer on the original ethics complaint that led to the committee's report; and secondly because Bedke is Giddings' political opponent in the 2022 race for lieutenant governor. Both were overruled.
Bedke told Nate, "That’s just going to be a fact of life going forward. So take your seat."
Nate, debating against the ethics sanctions, said, “I can’t help but draw the conclusion that the House Ethics Committee process is broken. It is turned into a prosecutorial process.” He said, “The Ethics Committee lawyers up. … We saw the lawyer asking prosecutorial type questions.”
Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, objected. “This isn’t a bill to modify the ethics rule,” he said. “The ethics rule provides for the hiring of counsel by the committee. Therefore this has nothing to do with whether the conduct alleged truly happened. … This is a little bit of wagging the dog.”
Bedke cautioned Nate about the rules of debate, to which Nate responded, “Oh I’m just getting started, I will get there.”
“It appears that this committee is being weaponized to go after political opponents,” Nate said, drawing another objection, which Bedke also upheld.
Nate responded, "It certainly appears that way, Mr. Speaker and candidate," drawing loud "ooh's" both from a packed House gallery and from House members. Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, rose and called out "I object!"
Nate called Giddings "a model of integrity and a top-flight legislator," and said, "She doesn't deserve this, she doesn't deserve any of this."
Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, told the House, “I would have voted to expel our former colleague, and I think that would have been the right thing to do,” speaking of von Ehlinger. “At this point, probably one of my biggest concerns in the action that this body maintains is that … we truly may find a chilling effect on us and our future use of social media," she said, "basically our freedom of speech, our ability to communicate with our constituents.” She added, "This process has been the punishment. I believe it has been enough."
Giddings thanked her colleagues who defended her in the debate. "I’ll tell you this is pretty surreal," Giddings told the House.
"Removing me from a committee, it doesn't hurt me," Giddings said. "It hurts the 45,000 people in my district that I represent. It doesn't hurt me. This actually frees up my schedule; I've got a lot going on." Some murmurs of laughter followed her remark.
She closed by telling the House, “So vote your conscience, and we will continue to move forward and I will fight for freedom. God bless you all.” Loud, extended cheers and shouts broke out from the House gallery. After banging his gavel, Bedke announced, “If there is another outburst like that, we will clear the gallery.”
After the vote, Bedke told the Idaho Press, “What you saw there was our process working.”