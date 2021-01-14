BOISE — Rep. Muffy Davis, a paraplegic with compromised lung function from a ski-racing accident when she was 16, has asked every member of the Idaho House to consider suspending House rules and allowing her to vote remotely this year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Davis, D-Ketchum, has prepared a motion, distributed to all House members, and notified House leadership; she plans to make the motion, which would need two-thirds support to pass, on Friday morning.
“I’m asking for their support to make that minor change for the session,” Davis said Thursday from her wheelchair at her desk in the House chamber. “I know some will say it’s not personal. To me, it is very personal.”
Along with her motion, Davis distributed to each House member a letter from her doctor, which notes that her spinal cord injury left her with impaired respiratory function including “a severely diminished ability to cough,” and saying, “Were she to contract COVID-19, this would likely be a life-threatening proposition for her.”
Davis and Rep. Sue Chew, D-Boise, last week filed a lawsuit in federal court charging that the Legislature was violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by failing to make accommodations ensuring COVID-19 safety measures for the session, endangering their health. Chew suffers from diabetes and hypertension.
U.S. District Judge David Nye on Tuesday declined to issue a temporary restraining order forcing the changes while the lawsuit proceeds, but the suit still is pending.
“If they were to grant this relief, this would solve the lawsuit,” said House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, an attorney. “It’s a pretty simple fix.”
“We wanted to bring this motion today, but out of courtesy we waited to give the other side more time to think about it,” Rubel said Thursday.
Most House members don’t wear masks in the Idaho House or its committee meeting rooms; GOP legislative leaders have declined to require masks or social distancing, despite state COVID-19 guidelines and both city and county mask mandates. The Legislature is exempt from those local orders as a separate branch of government.
House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, said Thursday that the motion is the proper way to bring the matter before the House. “I think we’ll hear a motion and see what the body thinks,” he said. “It’s a motion to suspend rules, so it’s non-debatable.”
Davis distributed a statement to her colleagues on Thursday, saying, “I have worked so hard to get here. I have traveled throughout my district meeting thousands of voters since I announced in 2018. It has been so rewarding. Yes, it is tough, but I do it and I treasure the honor that the people of District 26 have given to me. But COVID-19 is a serious threat to my health.”
Her motion asks House members to suspend their rules to allow people with “medical conditions that place them at high risk for serious negative outcomes if they contract COVID-19” to participate and vote remotely in this year’s session only, from a location within the city of Boise.
“If I were to contract COVID-19, the risk to my life or additional disability is incredibly high,” Davis said in her statement. “People with disabilities like mine are 37 times more likely to die from pneumonia than the general public. And the leading causes of death for people with spinal cord injuries is respiratory disease or infection. I am incredibly high-risk for becoming seriously ill, perhaps fatally if I were to contract COVID-19. I have a 12-year-old daughter and I don’t want to leave her motherless. Because of these potentially serious health outcomes, I respectfully request we suspend the rules for this limited purpose and limited time.”
Lawmakers had mixed reactions to the proposal on Thursday.
Rep. James Holtzclaw, R-Meridian, said, “I think everyone deserves the right to be protected.”
Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, said, “If this is just Muffy, I’m fine with it.” But he said he wonders how many other lawmakers might also meet the definition. “I’m not saying how I’m going to vote,” he said. “If it’s only for her, it makes tremendous sense to me.”
Rep. Kevin Andrus, R-Lava Hot Spring, said he has “sympathy” for Davis but is concerned about suspending rules, though the House suspends rules routinely, including rules forbidding eating or drinking on the House floor and rules requiring multiple readings of bills. “It’s a balance, and I don’t know how I will vote,” Andrus said. “It’s just the feeling that we should be together. … Technology is amazing, but there’s so much you get from being in person. The non-verbal cues are critical.”
Several other members said they needed to study the proposal or get more information before deciding.
Rubel said she found it surprising that anyone would oppose the motion. “I think it would apply to very few members, and nobody’s making anybody go virtual or remote if they don’t want to,” she said. “Everybody that wants to be here in person certainly can be here in person. For the life of me, I can’t understand why they would object to another member. who has a disability and can’t be safely here, participating virtually so that they can do their job safely.”
“It wouldn’t require very much,” Rubel said. “They’d have to set up a Zoom call, something many of us are doing six times daily. It wouldn’t cost the Legislature anything. It would be very simple, very basic, and for a very limited time.”
If passed, the motion would expire at the end of the current legislative session.
Bedke said, “I’m but one vote on that motion,” but when asked Thursday how he would vote, he said, “Today, I would’ve voted no.”