BOISE — House State Affairs passed a late-session abortion bill that defines what is and isn’t an abortion under the law, and provides exceptions rather than affirmative defenses. It also requires that someone seeking the exception for rape and incest be able to access their police report of the incident within 72 hours.
House Majority Leader Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, presented HB 374 to the committee on Wednesday. The bill was added to the committee agenda that morning. Testimony became at times emotional as people described the risks and dangers that could be present for women who experience complications in their pregnancy and the health care providers who treat them.
The bill amends the state’s trigger law, which went into effect after the overturning of Roe v. Wade and made performing most abortions a felony, punishable by two to five years in prison.
It states that the definition of abortion in the code does not include removing a dead fetus, removing an ectopic or molar pregnancy or treating a woman who is no longer pregnant.
Medical providers spoke in favor of the bill, although several said they wished it went further to protect doctors who provide care for a variety of complications that can happen during pregnancy. Many said that doctors who treat pregnant patients are leaving the state or choosing not to practice in Idaho because of the steep penalties associated.
The law currently allows an affirmative defense for performing abortion in cases of rape incest or to prevent the death of the mother, which means the provider could still be prosecuted and would need to prove these circumstances by a “preponderance of evidence.” The bill would define these exceptions as not criminal abortions instead.
John Werdel, medical director of women’s services at St. Luke’s, said he spoke in “lukewarm support.” He said the criminal penalties and the way the law is written now has severely impacted his staff and ability to hire OB-GYNs.
In an earlier version of the bill that was introduced but did not have a hearing, there was a language change to allow an exception for a physician if in “reasonable medical judgement” to “treat a physical condition of the woman if left untreated would be life-threatening,” Idaho Reports reported.
This language isn’t included in HB 374, which retains the current law’s language; it would not be considered a criminal abortion if the physician “in good faith medical judgement” determined it was “necessary to prevent the death of the pregnant woman.” This would not apply if it was determined the woman may harm herself.
Rep. Brooke Green, D-Boise, asked testifiers pointed questions about the law as written, and if doctors could perform abortions to protect against serious but non-life-threatening health issues or to preserve the future fertility of the mother.
Emily Corrigan, an OB-GYN in Boise, said she treated patients who were experiencing complications and had been turned away by other hospitals who feared treating her. She said the language is “slightly better” but harm could be done if doctors feel they have to wait for imminent death before being able to perform an abortion.
“The language to prevent death is not good enough,” Corrigan said.
David Ripley, executive director of Idaho Chooses Life, who said he was one of the drafters on the original trigger law, said the language fits within its intent.