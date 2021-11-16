BOISE — Six far-reaching bills aimed at fending off vaccine mandates or other COVID-19-related public health measures from private or public employers, schools and more cleared the Idaho House Tuesday afternoon in a marathon session.
All six bills had been introduced just the day before.
The bills headed over to the Idaho Senate and an uncertain fate, as senators have introduced four bills of their own, but declined to advance them after informational hearings. Just one measure, a non-binding memorial to Congress and the president expressing the Idaho Legislature’s disapproval of the Biden Administration’s proposed vaccine rules, has passed both houses since lawmakers reconvened on Monday.
The House saw much more action on Tuesday, with two committee hearings in the morning and another that stretched into the evening on Monday, resulting in all the proposed bills hitting the House floor Tuesday afternoon and passing on divided votes.
Here’s a rundown of the six House-passed bills and the debate:
HB 429: SCHOOL EXEMPTIONS
Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, sponsored HB 429, to allow exemptions from health measures in schools including masks, Plexiglas barriers, or “other similar medical measures,” both for children at parental discretion and for adults at their own discretion. The bill also prohibits any limitations on participation in “school activities or programs” because of the exemptions.
House Education Chair Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, asked Nate about a child who obviously has chicken pox and wants to wrestle that day, and whether the bill goes too far. “No, this bill is not going too far,” Nate responded, saying he didn’t think it would apply to illness.
“I read this thing totally different,” Clow responded.
The bill drew one of the closest votes of the day, passing 42-28 after an hour-plus debate.
“This does not undo mandates; this just provides exemptions to mandates,” Nate told the House. “Requiring a mask is harmful, and it’s being done to kids.”
Nate also said his bill would only apply to students, not staff, but the bill’s text says it applies to “any individual age eighteen (18) years or older acting on his own behalf, and any parent or guardian of a minor child acting on behalf of the child.”
Rep. Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony, said she drives a school bus and she doesn’t wear a mask. “This is just wrong of us to be requiring these students to wear these masks,” Hanks told the House. “We’re ruining their childhood experience by continuing that.”
Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, said her children “want to do everything they can to make sure that they don’t spread the disease to others. They cheerfully wear their masks.”
“When we don’t have masks, we have more outbreaks, teachers and staff get sick, and we have more school closures,” she said. “This puts the ability of our kids to be in school – where we all want them – at risk.”
Rep. Greg Ferch, R-Boise, said he believes science doesn’t actually support many of the measures that are recommended by health officials to slow the spread of COVID-19, including masks. “We’re not reaching herd immunity with the vaccine because this isn’t a sterilizing vaccine,” he said. He also said masks are “converting people into mouth-breathers.”
HB 419: ‘DON’T ASK, DON’T TELL’
Rep. Ron Mendive, R-Coeur d’Alene, gave a rambling opening debate on HB 419, forbidding employers from asking about workers’ immunization status, touching on history, the flu, ivermectin, and his opinion that COVID-19 vaccination is unnecessary.
“The bottom line to this is ‘don’t ask don’t tell’ … we do this successfully in our country,” the fifth-term lawmaker said. “Your personal relationship to the God of creation is not something everybody else should be able to inquire about. That’s your right.”
He added, “It really doesn’t do much except expand on what we all have as Americans, in what used to be a free country.”
The bill adds this new section to Idaho state law: “COVID-19 VACCINATION STATUS DISCLOSURE. No person, firm, corporation, or other business entity or representative thereof shall require as a condition of employment or continuation of employment any person or employee to disclose whether that person or employee has received the COVID-19 vaccine, booster, or any vaccination related to COVID-19 or its variants.”
Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, noted that Mendive’s fiscal note said it would have no impact on state funds, but an Idaho Attorney General’s analysis issued Tuesday says it could disqualify Idaho health facilities from receiving Medicaid and Medicare funds. “I actually think the fiscal impact would be in the hundreds of millions,” Rubel said.
“That’s the nature of tyranny, actually,” Mendive responded in his closing debate. “America has been conquered by fear.”
The bill passed the House, 41-27.
HB 412: IMMUNIZATION ‘DISCRIMINATION’
HB 412 from Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, forbids “discrimination based on immunization status” in public accommodations, by employers, or by government. It’s modeled after a Montana law and includes exemptions for schools and health care facilities.
Rubel, who like Skaug is an attorney, asked Skaug if the bill would conflict with the Biden Administration vaccine mandates, should they be upheld in court.
“I expect there will be conflict,” Skaug responded. “I’m happy that Montana is plowing the road on this.”
Rubel told the House, “I do not think we are doing our people a favor by putting our businesses in a quandary where they have to choose between breaking state law and breaking federal law.”
She also asked Skaug about companies, like Micron Technology, that have employees who must travel overseas, including to countries where vaccines are required, and whether they’d be forbidden by the bill from requiring those workers be vaccinated. Skaug responded with the story of a Micron employee who doesn’t travel overseas and is being required to get vaccinated, but doesn’t want to. “The solution is for the employer not to mandate the vaccine,” he said.
“This is a freedom bill,” Skaug said. It passed on a 48-22 vote.
HB 414: ‘RELIGIOUS FREEDOM’
Rep. Mike Moyle’s “religious freedom” bill, HB 414, would amend the Idaho Human Rights Act to add a new section guaranteeing a right to “refuse medical treatment of any kind” based on religious beliefs, and forbid anyone, including employers and government, from questioning the sincerity of those beliefs.
There was an emotional debate, complete with shouting from Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, whose impassioned speech about standing up for religious freedom drew an outburst of cheers from the gallery.
Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, said the bill departs from the accepted standard, espoused by the late former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, that “says you can’t judge the veracity of the belief but you can judge the sincerity of the belief,” and would “cheapen” existing religious freedom protections in Idaho.
“Freedom of religion matters a lot,” Chaney declared. By recognizing all claims as being legitimate religious ones, he said, “You lower the sacredness of what it means to claim a religious exemption, what it means to have a sincere faith. ... There’s a church of pot, did anyone know that? There’s a church of ‘shrooms. ... Beware where you go down this road. Recognize the holiness of the right that we are affecting.”
Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, declared, “The freedom to exercise your religious beliefs is under attack.” He asked the House to “err on the side of allowing people to practice their faith.”
Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt, R-Eagle, said, “If we are not here to protect and defend a foundational freedom like religious freedom, what are we here for? This is what my constituents sent me here to do.”
Rep. Gary Marshall, R-Idaho Falls, said, “This bill deeply concerns me.” By decreeing that no one can question the sincerity of religious beliefs, he said, the bill could lead to the “demise of religion as such.”
“I do not want something we do in the name of protecting religion to inadvertently hurt religion in the long run,” Marshall said.
Moyle said, “We are losing a little at a time,” when it comes to freedoms. “This bill tries to make it clear: My sincere religious beliefs are none of your damn business.”
“If this bill passes it solves a lot of the stinking problems that we’re in this building for,” he declared.
The bill passed on a 46-24 vote.
HB 421: NO VAX RULES AT PUBLIC VENUES
HB 421, Rep. Jason Monks’ bill to codify Gov. Brad Little’s earlier anti-“vaccine passport” executive order, while also expanding it, passed the House on a 50-18 vote. It includes forbidding anyone from having to show proof of vaccination to “enter or remain in a government venue,” including a school, a park, or a recreation area; or for public employment. Several House members expressed concerns about private-sector events like concerts and plays.
Other pointed to venues like the Idaho Botanical Garden, which regularly is rented out for weddings and other events.
The bill specifies fines for violations, and adds, “In addition to the other remedies provided in this subsection, if the wrongful action by the state or political subdivision took place at an event charging admission fees to the government venue, the court may order all proceeds from the event to be forfeited and deposited in the legislative legal defense fund.”
“Is that the best way to do it? I don’t know, but it seems to be a good starting place here,” Monks told the House.
“We’re not going to stop weddings,” he said. “Private events should be able to do exactly what they want? Not on state property. Not on taxpayer dollars.” He said those planning events who want to have vaccine proof requirements should rent private rather than public venues.
HB 417: WORKERS COMPENSATION
HB 417, from Monks and Skaug, would require Idaho’s workers compensation system to cover claims from workers who suffer adverse consequences from employer-required vaccines. “This isn’t going to solve all the problems with the vaccine debate,” Skaug told the House, but he said it will help people with bills.
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, said, “This is a fairness bill.”
That bill passed the House 67-3, drawing the least opposition of all six measures.
HB 415: EXEMPTIONS FOR EMPLOYEES
The final bill that the House took up Tuesday was HB 415 from Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt, R-Eagle, to require certain exemptions for any employer who requires immunization as a condition of employment. Those would include exemptions for health, pregnancy, “religious or other grounds,” or those who have had COVID-19 or a “positive antibody screen.”
Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, spoke in support of the bill, saying, “We shouldn’t have to explain any of our reasoning for why we may or may not do anything. … I appreciate the simplicity of the language here and yet the power of the language ... in ensuring employees have an opportunity to exempt out of any of these medical mandates.”
Rubel, citing the newly issued Idaho Attorney General’s analysis, said the bill “forces employers to choose between complying with state or federal law.” And, it could mean the loss of Medicaid and Medicare funds to the Idaho Division of Veterans Services, the Department of Health & Welfare, and private employers, she said.
Plus, she said, “’Employer’ in this would encompass employers of all size, so this bill would force the mother of a child with a heart defect to have to employ a caretaker who refuses to be vaccinated. … This would not allow them to put any restrictions regarding their vaccine status.”
Rep. Brooke Green, D-Boise, said, “The legislation is not just about COVID, it’s about all immunization. So should I want to have my nanny immunized for flu because my child is very vulnerable, I can’t.”
“This is no longer just about employers,” she said. “This is now the family unit.”
DeMordaunt told the House, “I would urge your green light here to protect individual rights and personal freedoms for every employee in this state including the nannies.”
The bill passed on a 43-24 vote, and the House then adjourned until 10:30 Wednesday morning.