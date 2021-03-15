BOISE — The Idaho House on Monday backed a new “tax deferral” program to help seniors who can’t afford their property taxes, by expanding a program that’s long been on the books but gone unused.
The proposal would allow seniors with household incomes of up to $50,000 a year to apply to have the state pay their property taxes in full until they die or sell the home; then the state would get paid back with interest. Only those with sufficient home equity would qualify.
HB 309 would change the existing program by lowering the interest rate from 6% to 2% and making the program more widely available; the bill would raise the income limit and fund it at $5 million, vs. the current $500,000 cap.
"It's just making it a little more friendly,” said Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, who is co-sponsoring the bill with Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle.
Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, said, "I will give this bill my greenlight, but with an important footnote. This is an optional program, and I'm willing to support it because it is an optional program for seniors who are struggling with their circumstances and are willing to say, ‘OK, state, you can take over my property and take over the value of my property,’" she said. "This absolutely cannot be our solution to property taxes." Necochea said she had just gotten an email from an Idahoan in her 60s on this issue. "She said, 'We need real property tax reductions, not liens on our homes,'" Necochea said.
Though no one debated against the bill, 21 House Republicans voted against it.
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, spoke in favor of the bill, but raised concerns about its provision disqualifying anyone with a home equity loan. "Most people that are in such dire straits that they have to get a tax deferral are already going to have some encumbrance on their home such as a home equity loan," Gannon said. Under HB 309, participants could have a first mortgage if they have sufficient equity, but not home-equity loans or second mortgages.
HB 309 is part of a two-bill package of legislation sponsored by von Ehlinger and Grow. The second bill, HB 310, which hasn't emerged from committee, sought to dial back the existing "circuit breaker" property tax break for needy seniors by disqualifying many of those now getting the break, saving the state an estimated $6.6 million a year.
To become law, HB 309 still would need to clear a Senate committee, pass the full Senate, and receive the governor’s signature.