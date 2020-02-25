BOISE — Rep. Mike Moyle's bill freeze local property tax collections for every level of government except school districts for one year is headed to the Idaho Senate.
The House voted 46-23 Tuesday to pass the bill, after an extensive debate.
Lawmakers from both parties have said reducing property taxes is one of their priorities this year, although there are different ideas about how to go about it. Moyle, R-Star, said his freeze proposal would keep the problem from getting worse while a more long-term solution can be hammered out. If lawmakers don't fix the problem of rising property taxes, he said, voters will with an initiative.
"Property taxes are the most un-American thing we do in this country," said Rep. Gayann DeMourdant, R-Eagle. "That people cannot truly own their shelter without the threat of government interference is un-American."
Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, said all the testimony against the bill at the House committee hearing and all the emails she has gotten in opposition came from local officials. All the taxpayers she has heard from either by email or in committee, she said, supported the bill.
"We represent the taxpayers," she said. "We don’t represent the cities or counties. We represent the taxpayers and the taxpayers need relief."
While the bill will freeze the amount of property taxes a local government can take, people's tax bills could still go up or down depending on changes in assessments. The bill's opponents worry that, with home values increasing so quickly, it will have the effect of shifting more of the tax burden onto homeowners to the benefit of commercial and agricultural property owners.
"This bill is a double whammy for residents," said Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise. "Property taxes will continue to grow up while crucial services are cut."
Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, told his colleagues a story about shooting rats in a barn with a .22 caliber rifle when he was a child. Kerby said he could have used a stick of dynamite, and it would have killed the rats but it would have taken out all the barn owls and probably the barn itself with it. Kerby viewed Moyle's bill as the wrong weapon to tackle the problem.
"I think the solution to this bill is a .22," Kerby said. "Maybe even an AK-47, but not a stick of dynamite that blows up every fire district, county, city, sheriff's budget."
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said rising property taxes are the fault of the Legislature for pushing too many costs down to local governments by underfunding education, keeping state inmates in county jails, not adjusting the "circuit breaker" tax break for 14 years and getting rid of indexing the homeowner's exemption in 2016. Ninety percent of what local governments do is mandated by the state, she said.
"You can come down on them like a ton of bricks but what do you want to do?" Rubel asked. "Stop running a courthouse? Stop running a public defender’s office? Stop running a DMV?"
In his closing debate, Moyle said Rubel's suggestions would lead to higher taxes.
"I don’t want to raise taxes," he said. "That’s the problem we have. That’s why people are complaining so much. … We don’t have a tax problem, we have a spending problem in my opinion."
The bill's chances from here remain to be seen. Gov. Brad Little expressed reservations about the proposal when talking to reporters last week and predicted it won't reach his desk.