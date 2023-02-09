BOISE — The Idaho House passed a bill that would move oversight of its Office of Performance Evaluations from a bipartisan committee to the majority-controlled Legislative Council. The bill also appears to change some of the functions of the office, although its sponsor, House Majority Leader Megan Blanksma, denied this aspect of the legislation during debate Thursday.
HB 68 passed on a 57-13 vote, with all Democrats and Republican Reps. Clay Handy, Burley; and Tony Wisiewski, Post Falls, voting against.
The Joint Legislative Oversight Committee, which would be eliminated by the bill, is the state’s only committee evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats. Legislative Council, which oversees management of responsibilities of the Legislature, is made up of the Senate pro tempore, House speaker, majority and minority leaders from both parties, and four senators and representatives, two from each party.
JLOC, which was created in 1993, can authorize the OPE to conduct independent performance evaluations of state agencies and programs. The office has been nationally recognized for its work.
“This streamlines the process, we’re getting rid of a middleman,” Blanksma said. “Nothing changes about how the reports are issued or the process within OPE.”
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, who co-chairs JLOC, argued the bill would make quite substantive changes to OPE.
“I think this is actually a very radical and fundamental alteration of OPE’s mission,” Rubel said.
House Speaker Mike Moyle, R-Star, initially interrupted Rubel to say that discussing the office wasn’t relevant to the bill, but later he told her to continue and noted that part of the bill did expand the duties of the office.
"The good lady is correct, it does expand OPE on page two, lines nine and 10," Moyle said.
The bill would direct the office to review all state agency contracts.
Rubel argued that this would hamstring the office, which comprises eight employees, by tying up its limited resources in reviewing contracts rather than the deep-dive evaluations of programs and agencies that it is known for.
“It just wouldn’t happen. Unless there’s a proposal and a trailer on here that I haven’t seen to add 500 new employees to the office of performance evaluation, it ain’t happening,” she said of reviewing all contracts.
Asked if OPE could have done some of the previous in-depth analyses it did on school facility maintenance backlogs and classified school employees under the new structure, Blanksma said yes.
The long-time director of the office, Rakesh Mohan, previously told the Idaho Press that the bill would significantly change how the office could operate. He said, in his interpretation, the office would only be able to do high-level reviews.
“This bill is going to alter everything for OPE,” Mohan said. “We don’t do just studies.”
Opponents of the bill also took issue with changing oversight of the office to Legislative Council. Blanksma said this would streamline the process and would move oversight from an “appointed, unelected” committee to one that is made up of leadership, which are elected by legislators.
“All of these members are chosen by their peers to serve,” she said of Legislative Council.
JLOC members are appointed by leadership.
Rubel said that shifting the oversight to a partisan group would damage the credibility of the office’s work.
“These are very, very different committees, I serve on both of them, they are in no way interchangeable,” she said. "... I do believe there's something very fundamentally different about the oversight function, about the watchdog, and when it comes to that function, I do not think it's appropriate to have the dominant party completely controlling the oversight of its own policies."
Former House Speaker Bruce Newcomb, who with then-Senate Minority Leader Bruce Sweeney created OPE, said it was a very intentional decision to put its oversight under a bipartisan committee.
He said that if the subjects the office is directed to evaluate are chosen by a partisan group, then the data it brings back could be questioned.
“If you don’t insulate them politically, then the perception is it’s going to be a witch hunt,” Newcomb said. “... the data you gather will always be politically tainted and challenged, and rightfully so. “
Blanksma said during her closing debate that she didn’t see the transfer of oversight as damaging to the office’s credibility and that it would still be directed to do independent analyses.
"I take issue with the idea that there would be a loss of credibility just because a majority of a council of majority Republicans would do something, I think that that is casting aspersions and don’t agree with it,” she said.
The bill would also reduce the threshold needed to vote for a new director from 75% in favor to a simple majority. Blanksma said during the hearing on the bill that the vote change is “more reflective of how we do things here.”
Only Democrats spoke on the House floor against the bill and no one outside of the sponsor spoke in favor.
Newcomb noted that when he and Sweeney first drafted the legislation establishing the office and JLOC, it was twice vetoed by Democratic Gov. Cecil Andrus. Their bill only successfully went into effect under Republican Gov. Phil Batt, he said.
“I find it ironical that Republicans in the House have aligned themselves with a Democratic governor basically to diminish the role of the Office of Performance Evaluations,” Newcomb said. “If you wait long enough, things go full circle.”