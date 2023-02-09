Support Local Journalism


BOISE — The Idaho House passed a bill that would move oversight of its Office of Performance Evaluations from a bipartisan committee to the majority-controlled Legislative Council. The bill also appears to change some of the functions of the office, although its sponsor, House Majority Leader Megan Blanksma, denied this aspect of the legislation during debate Thursday.

HB 68 passed on a 57-13 vote, with all Democrats and Republican Reps. Clay Handy, Burley; and Tony Wisiewski, Post Falls, voting against.

Laura Guido is the Statehouse reporter and covers Idaho politics. You can follow her on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido, email her at lguido@idahopress.com and sign up for the Eye on Boise newsletter online.

