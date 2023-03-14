Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — The Idaho House voted 45-23 Monday to increase the state tax deduction for dependent care, which was proposed as a way to address high costs of childcare.

HB 288 would increase the maximum deduction to $12,000 per year for dependent care; dependents include taxpayers’ children under age 13, adult dependents with physical or mental limitations, or a spouse with physical or mental limitations.

Laura Guido is the Statehouse reporter and covers Idaho politics. You can follow her on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido, email her at lguido@idahopress.com and sign up for the Eye on Boise newsletter online.

Recommended for you

Load comments