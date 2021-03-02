BOISE — The Idaho House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a bill to bar public funding for abortion providers for any purposes, along with entities affiliated with them.
Sponsored by Rep. Bruce D. Skaug, R-Nampa, HB 220 would halt all public funding, from all levels of government, to Planned Parenthood or any other entity that provides abortions or abortion counseling, or any person or entity affiliated with them. The bill has 15 co-sponsors, all Republicans.
The bill passed 55-14 after some debate, primarily centered on whether the bill goes far enough to address the issue by not outlawing abortion outright. Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, objected to exemptions provided by the bill. Exemptions would be provided to hospitals, Medicaid transactions governed by federal law, and for abortions performed “when the life of the mother is endangered by a physical disorder."
"This bill is, in my opinion, not saving any babies," Scott said.
Skaug argued the bill would stop some abortions by blocking funding to abortion providers, who he contended could move their money around to also apply it to abortion-related services because money is "fungible." HB 220 is supported by several local pro-life groups, including the Family Policy Alliance and Idaho Chooses Life, Skaug said. The exemptions are necessary, he said, due to "political realities," namely that the Idaho Senate would not pass a bill without them, nor would a court uphold it.
"We have to put those exemptions in here," Skaug said. "This is about money."
Rep. Randy Armstrong, R-Inkom, defended the bill as a "big step forward" to limit abortions.
"We could pass a law right now today that says we are eliminating all abortion," Armstrong said. "We would be attacked with a vengeance by lawsuits in every direction."
Boise Democratic Reps. John Gannon and Chris Mathias both opposed the bill. Gannon said he wouldn't support a bill without an exemption for victims of incest, which is not included in HB 220. Mathias said the bill would deny health care coverage to Idahoans, "because the facility they use occasionally provides an occasional constitutionally protected abortion."
During a committee hearing last month, Mistie Tolman, Idaho state director for Planned Parenthood, urged opposition to the bill she called “a political attack” on her organization and other abortion providers “because we offer comprehensive health care, including abortion care."
"With our health care system stretched thin by a once-in-a-lifetime public health crisis, patients are already struggling to access care,” she said. “This bill would punish and stigmatize reproductive health care providers.”
The bill passed the House on a 55-14 vote, with three Republicans, including Scott, joining all 11 House Democrats who were present opposing it.
HB 220 will next go to senators for consideration.